Global Mining Explosives Consumables Market is Set to be Valued at Around US$ 224.8 Mn by year 2032-end and is Anticipated to Progress at a Healthy CAGR of 5.5% | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising Extraction of Iron Ore, Coal, and Bauxite to Provide an Impetus to the Mining Explosives Consumables Market by 2032. Key countries pushing the mining explosives consumables market are China, the U.S., Australia, India and ASEAN. Top 3 countries account for around 61.5% of the global demand for mining explosives consumables

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining explosives consumables market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent analysis. Growing focus to reduce consumption of industrial explosives in mining of iron ore, coal, and other minerals is expected to remain a key growth driver for the market.





Mining explosives consumables are extensively used in the mining industry along with industrial explosives to decrease the powder factor of rocks. These consumables are also used to enhance the impact of explosives on the rocks by creating immense pressure with the help of the air deck.

Substantial use of industrial explosives for the mining of iron ore, coal, phosphate rocks, gypsum, bauxite, and other metals & quarries is expected to fuel demand. These consumables not only reduce the amount of explosives used but also help to reduce the carbon footprint of numerous mining companies.

Rising metal mining activities like lithium, cobalt, and others would create ample opportunities for key manufacturers. They can target specific regions with high mining potential to bolster their annual turnover. East Asia and South Asia Pacific regions are projected to dominate the global market owing to high mining activities.

Key Takeaways: Mining Explosives Consumables Market

The mining explosives consumables market witnessed steady growth at 2.6% CAGR during the historical period between 2017 and 2021.

CAGR during the historical period between 2017 and 2021. By type, gas bags are estimated to witness considerable growth at a CAGR of 5.6% in the next ten years.

in the next ten years. Based on application, the coal mining segment is expected to account for more than two-third of the overall consumption volume of mining explosives consumables in the next ten years.

Australia is expected to account for around 50% of mining explosives consumables demand in the South Asia Pacific region during the assessment period.

is expected to account for around 50% of mining explosives consumables demand in the region during the assessment period. The global mining explosives consumables market is set to be valued at around US$ 131.2 Mn by the end of 2022

Competitive Landscape: Mining Explosives Consumables Market

Key participants operating in the global mining explosives consumables market included in the report are MTI Group, Ideal Supply Inc., Stemlock, Inc., Australasian Mining Services (Pty) Ltd., PR Polymers, Layfield Group. Ltd., TIME Limited, Blasters Tool & Supply Co., Inc., Sarco Stopper Ltd., and Better Blasting among others.

Key market participants are investing in the expansion of their installed capacity, as well as global presence. Market players are also heavily involved in research and development activities to innovate their products and strengthen their product offerings. With the growing requirement for application specific products, key players are set to be benefited with strengthening of their product portfolios.

For instance:

The KOOLKAP Down-Under Bags, which were developed to withstand Australia's severe weather conditions, are well suited for usage everywhere in the world and deliver exceptional performance even at elevations of over 4,500 meters.

Mining Explosives Consumables Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Gas Bags

Vinegar Gas Bag



Inflated Gas Bags



Self-inflating Bags



Others

Accessories

Pin Flags



Solar Lights



Cone Sleeves



Blast Hole Liners



Others

By Application:

Iron Ore Mining

Coal Mining

Bauxite Mining

Phosphate Rocks

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Insights into the Mining Explosives Consumables Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global mining explosives consumables market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on type (gas bags (vinegar gas bags, inflated gas bags, self-inflating gas bags and others) and accessories (pin flags, solar lights, cone sleeves, blast hole liners, and others); application (iron ore mining, coal mining, bauxite mining, phosphate rocks and others) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

