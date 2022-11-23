Denave Expands Global Footprint with New Delivery Center in Malaysia

The facility will accommodate ongoing growth and client needs

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denave, a global technology-powered sales enablement enterprise, today announced the opening of its new delivery centre in Malaysia. The opening of the delivery center represents a key milestone and further supports Denave's aggressive strategy to integrate and strengthen its business in the region amidst its rapid growth objectives.

For more than 23 years, Denave has partnered with leading enterprises across various industries to influence and enable sales through its fully owned and operated global and domestic delivery centers. The new center will support existing & new clientele and realize company's strategic goals aimed towards providing an on-shore and near-shore capability to its customers.

Commenting on Denave's growth in Malaysia, Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer, Denave, said, "The establishment of the delivery center is in line with our aggressive expansion plans and is driven by the continued strong client demand that will help underpin the accelerated growth by delivering innovative, focused, and value-enhancing sales solutions for our clients. In addition to bolstering capabilities for existing clients, Denave's newest delivery center also brings the added benefit of highly skilled teams and multi-lingual support, which is important to both clients in the region as well as many other existing and prospective clients across our served geographies."

"Our new delivery center enables us to offer a comprehensive portfolio of end-to-end sales enablement solutions, provide timely and guaranteed levels of service combined with deep local expertise and unparalleled execution excellence, that meet the unique requirements of our clients," said Dharma Gunaseelan, Country Director, Denave Malaysia.

"As we see increase in demand for our sales solutions globally, the dynamic and employee-centric workspace will cater to the company's increasing client base while enabling it to attract market-leading talent in the region," said Boba Sharma, Global Key Accounts Director & Business Head - APAC, Denave.

The new activity-based workspace promotes an engaging environment and boasts active collaboration to keep pace with the evolving work dynamics that can cater to the business and talent requirements.

About Denave

Denave is a global sales enablement company focused on driving revenue growth for its customers through a wide range of service offerings. The company leverages latest technology trends and disruptive approach to create effective sales engines. Denave has built multi-industry expertise partnering with global businesses and takes a solution-conscious approach to deliver best practices in sales by leveraging people, processes, technology, and innovation to drive revenue. Denave has a reach across 5 continents, 50+ countries and 500+ cities globally. For more information, please visit www.denave.com

