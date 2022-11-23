IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to Participate in the SEB Annual Healthcare Summit on November 23, 2022

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, November 23, 2022 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel treatments for the most troublesome symptoms of Parkinson's disease, today announced that Richard Godfrey, CEO of IRLAB, will participate in the SEB Annual Healthcare Summit on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

A fireside chat with Richard Godfrey, CEO, starts at 11:20 CET on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, and is moderated by Dr. Christopher Uhde, Senior Pharma and Biotech equity analyst at SEB. The event is broadcasted live via https://seb.evitbe.com/HealthcareSeminar.



A recording of the presentation will be made available on our company website, www.irlab.se, following the event.

For more information:

Richard Godfrey, CEO

Phone: +46 730 70 69 00

E-mail: richard.godfrey@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's . In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.



IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL757, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

