Revenues rebound strongly and margins recover gradually, despite ongoing inflation

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) (Euronext Paris ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in catering and support services, announces its unaudited full-year fiscal 2021-2022 results, ended September 30, 2022.

Results for fiscal year 2021-2022

Full-year revenues totaled €4.45 billion vs €3.69 billion in 2020-2021, an organic increase of +18.3%, including +9.8% from business development. Q4 revenues amounted to 95% of the 2018-2019 pre-Covid level

Retention rate hit a record high of 93.2% at September 30, 2022, up sharply from 91.4% last year

Net business development totaled €108 million in 2021-2022, and adjusted EBITA margin came to 4.6%

Adjusted EBITA was close to breakeven at -€6 million, excluding losses at Preferred Meals in the USA (industrial activity now halted), compared with -€19 million last year on the same basis

Net financial debt came to €1.217 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with €1.108 billion at September 30, 2021, and was broadly unchanged in the second half;

Available liquidity at September 30, 2022, was €399 million compared with €437 million at June 30, 2022

Outlook

2022-2023 guidance:

At least 8% organic revenue growth

Adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5-2.0%

Capex between 1.5-1.7% of revenues

Reaffirmed financial ambitions for 2024 and CSR commitments for 2025

Bernard Gault, Chairman and CEO of Elior Group, commented:

"Elior's activity rebounded strongly, propelled by a year of excellent business development momentum and a higher retention rate. These results testify our teams' commitment to developing offers that meet our clients' expectations and fully satisfy our guests.

Our efforts to systematically renegotiate our contracts continue apace and are starting to bear fruit. We remain focused on finding solutions that work for all our public sector contract stakeholders, notably in France.

In the USA, we efficiently wound up Preferred Meals. Its industrial activity was too far removed from our core business and weighed heavily on the Group's finances. The move has strengthened Elior's business model, which combines low capital intensity with solid organic growth.

I remain confident in our capacity to quickly return to profitable growth and exceed pre-Covid operating margin levels in 2024.

Lastly, in the coming weeks we expect to complete our review of the Group's strategic options (announced on July 4). The Board of Directors is finalizing examining various scenarios with the aim to retain the one that will optimize the Group's strategic orientations and improve its financial position."

Business development

Elior signed or renewed several major catering and services contracts in the fourth quarter 2021-2022. These included:

In France, Renault, Thales, Sanofi, Les Petits Chaperons Rouges' nurseries, Corbeil city schools, the Robert Schuman Hospital in Metz and the La Ligne Bleue clinic in Epinal. For Elior Services, the Flamanville nuclear power station, the Le Bois private hospital in Lille, and the Compiègne hospital complex

In the UK, BMW, Baker Hughes, Babcock, The Marches Secondary School in Oswestry, and the Thames City residential complex in London

In the US, WPP Group, Converse (Nike Inc.), schools in East Aurora and Maywood in Illinois, the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Florida, Alvernia University in Pennsylvania, the California-based nonprofit Human Services, and Kane Homes senior residences in Pennsylvania

In Italy, the Bergamo customs office, the Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Padua, and B&B Hotel Chioggia Airone in Sottomarina

In Spain, audiovisual group RTVE, Girona city schools, the local education authority in Valladolid, the AMAS social care agency in Madrid, and La Merced Hospital in Sevilla

Revenues

Consolidated revenues for continuing operations totaled €4.451 billion for fiscal 2021-2022, compared with €3.690 billion a year earlier. This +20.6% year-on-year increase reflects +18.3% organic growth, a +3.4% positive exchange rate impact (USD gains against the euro), and a -1.1% negative scope impact (mostly due to the closure of Preferred Meals in the USA and the sale of CRCL in India).

Like-for-like revenues were up +15.4%, compared with last year's -2.9% drop.

What is more, business development boosted revenues by +9.8%, a substantial improvement on the +6.2% contribution to growth already made last year.

Lastly, lost contracts accounted for a -6.8% decline in revenues. The retention rate was therefore 93.2% at September 30, 2022, up from 91.4% at September 30, 2021.

International operations accounted for 56% of revenues compared with 54% last year.

Revenue by geography:

Revenues in France totaled €1.943 billion, compared with €1.711 billion a year ago, reflecting +13.6% reported growth and +13.5% organic growth (no material change in scope).

International revenues came to €2.493 billion in 2021-22, up +26.2% from €1.975 billion last year, reflecting +22.0% organic growth, a +6.4% positive exchange rate impact and a -2.2% negative scope impact.

The rebound in activity was less marked in France than internationally, which was hard hit by the Omicron variant in the first half. The French Education market experienced much stricter health protocols than during previous Covid waves. All countries outside of France recorded double-digit organic growth. The UK performed particularly well, despite the impact of the Omicron strain.

In the Corporate Other segment, which includes the Group's remaining concession catering activities that were not sold with Areas, revenues amounted to €15 million, compared with €4 million a year ago.

Revenues by market

The Business Industry market generated revenues of €1.825 billion, up +36.1% on 2020-2021, or an organic increase of +33.6%. Q4 revenues reached 88% of the 2018-2019 pre-Covid level, up from 84% in Q3.

Education generated €1.415 billion in 2021-2022, up +16.5% year-on-year, including +15.3% organic growth. Q4 revenues were +109% higher than 2018-2019 pre-Covid revenues for the same period, and up 4 points compared with Q3.

Health Welfare revenues totaled €1.211 billion, up +6.8% year-on-year, including +3.5% organic growth. Q4 revenues reached 98% of 2018-2019 pre-Covid revenues for the same period, up from 96% in Q3 2021-2022.

The table below shows revenues by market for the last eight quarters expressed as a percentage of revenues for the same period in fiscal 2018-2019 (pre Covid), at constant exchange rates.

Revenues as a

of 2018-2019 revenues Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2020-21 2020-21 2020-21 2020-21 2021-22 2021-22 2021-22 2021-22 Business Industry 54% 55% 58% 75% 75% 74% 84% 88% Education 84% 85% 87% 99% 92% 101% 105% 109% Health Welfare 93% 93% 91% 92% 93% 94% 96% 98% GROUP TOTAL 73% 73% 74% 85% 85% 87% 93% 95% (*) at constant exchange rates; (**) Q4 2021-2022 excluding the impact of the Preferred Meals closure

Adjusted EBITA and recurring operating result

Group adjusted EBITA from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, amounted to a -€48 million loss, an improvement over the -€64 million loss posted in 2020-2021. The adjusted EBITA margin improved to -1.1% from -1.7% last year.

Excluding losses at Preferred Meals in the US, adjusted EBITA was a -€6 million loss compared with a -€19 million loss a year ago.

In France, adjusted EBITA was a -€27 million loss compared with a -€21 million loss in 2020-2021. The adjusted EBITA margin came to -1.4% vs. -1.2% a year earlier. The margin deteriorated for two main reasons. First, the Omicron variant, which knocked just over €40 million off adjusted EBITA. Second, inflation and difficulties renegotiating public sector contract prices in contract catering. It took until September 15, 2022, for the Council of State to establish a legal framework for adjusting public contract prices in response to rampant inflation.

International adjusted EBITA was a -€3 million loss, bettering last year's -€22 million loss. The adjusted EBITA margin was -0.1%, compared with -1.1% a year earlier. Excluding losses at Preferred Meals, adjusted EBITA would have been a €39 million profit, compared with a €23 million profit in 2020-2021. Also on that basis, adjusted EBITA is positive in the USA. The same is true of the UK and Spain, and progress is being made in Italy, where it is close to breakeven.

In the Corporate Other segment, adjusted EBITA for the year 2021-2022 came to a loss of -€18 million compared with a -€21 million loss the previous year.

Recurring operating result from continuing operations (including share of result of equity-accounted investees) came to a loss of -€69 million in fiscal 2021-2022, compared with an -€87 million loss in 2020-2021.

Net non-recurring income and expenses came to -€309 million, compared with €1 million in 2020-2021. They chiefly include impairment charges of -€206 million for goodwill in France and Spain, and -€74 million for provisions and expenses related to winding up Preferred Meals in the USA.

Net financial result represents an expense of -€26 million compared with a -€44 million charge a year ago. The increase in the net cost of debt-attributable to an increase in debt combined with higher interest rates-was offset by a positive currency impact.

Income tax amounted to a -€36 million expense, compared with a -€12 million expense a year ago. That includes -€9 million for the CVAE tax, compared with -€11 million in 2020-2021.

Given the above, the net loss from continuing operations amounted to -€440 million, compared with a loss of -€120 million in fiscal 2020-2021.

The net result Group share was a loss of -€427 million, compared with a -€100 million loss a year ago.

Cash flow and debt

Operational free cash flow was negative, at -€34 million for fiscal 2021-2022, compared with an inflow of €19 million a year ago owing to the increase in working capital requirement spurred by the robust recovery in organic growth.

Capex came to -€64 million, almost stable compared with last year's -€62 million. It represented 1.4% of revenues, confirming the low capital intensity of the Group's business model.

Free cash-flow was negative at -€48 million, compared with +€13 million in 2020-2021.

Net financial debt amounted to €1.217 billion at September 30, 2022, compared with €1.108 billion a year earlier and was broadly unchanged in the second half (1,220 at March 31, 2022).

Liquidity

At September 30, 2022, liquidity amounted to €399 million, compared with €437 million at June 30, 2022. It includes €64 million in cash and €218 million remaining on the €350 million renewable revolving credit facility. Remaining available credit lines amount to €117 million.

Outlook

Since the start of fiscal 2022-2023, the Group's business trends have remained favorable across the board in terms of both geographies and market segments.

Inflation remains high, and we continue to pursue contract renegotiation efforts initiated several months ago. At September 30, 2022, we had successfully renegotiated 67% of our contracts. This resulted in cumulative rolling 12-month price increases of €139 million, 40% of which-or €56 million-contributed to fiscal 2021-2022. In France, due to a more complex renegotiation process, only 20% of the total price increases renegotiated had an impact in 2021-2022. We therefore expect a ramp-up in 2022-2023 regardless of renegotiations underway.

Given these factors, and assuming a stable public health situation, our outlook for 2022-2023 is as follows:

At least 8% organic revenue growth

Adjusted EBITA margin of 1.5-2.0%

Capex between 1.5-1.7% of revenues

Our ambitions for 2024 remain as follows:

Average annual organic revenue growth of at least 7% over the next two years

Adjusted EBITA margin of around 4.0% in 2023-2024

Organic revenue growth Capex as a percentage of revenues between 2x and 3x

Resumption of dividend payments for fiscal year 2023-2024

Furthermore, at Elior we continue to devote particular attention to our guests' health and well-being, client satisfaction, employee development and engagement, and our activities' environmental impact. We therefore reaffirm our CSR commitments, which are to:

Cut our greenhouse gas emissions per meal by 12% by 2025 compared with 2020 (Scopes 1, 2, and 3)

Reduce food waste per meal by 30% by 2025 compared with 2020

Lower our energy consumption and ensure that 80% of our electricity use comes from renewables by 2025

Appendix 1: Revenue by geographic segment

Appendix 2: Revenue trends by market

Appendix 3: Adjusted EBITA by geographic segment

Appendix 4: Condensed cash flow statement

Appendix 5: Consolidated financial statements

Appendix 6: Definition of alternative performance indicators

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the Business Industry, Education, Health Welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2021-2022.

Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter at: @Elior_Group

Appendix 1: Revenue by geographic segment Q1 Q1 Organic Change Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth in scope effect change France 489 447 9.5% 9.5% International 623 498 22.5% -0.9% 3.5% 25.1% Contract Catering Services 1,112 945 16.4% -0.5% 1.8% 17.7% Corporate Other 4 n.s. n.m. GROUP TOTAL 1,116 945 16.7% -0.5% 1.8% 18.1%

Q2 Q2 Organic Change Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth in scope effect change France 496 443 11.9 0.1% 12.0% International 625 481 25.8 -0.9% 5.1% 29.9% Contract Catering Services 1,121 924 19.1 -0.5% 2.7% 21.3% Corporate Other 2 n.s. n.m. GROUP TOTAL 1,123 924 19.4 -0.5% 2.7 21.6

Q3 Q3 Organic Change Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth in scope effect change France 511 408 25.1% 0.1% 25.2% International 664 505 24.2% -0.3% 7.6% 31.5% Contract Catering Services 1,175 913 24.6% -0.1% 4.2% 28.7% Corporate Other 5 1 n.s n.m GROUP TOTAL 1,180 914 25.0% -0.1% 4.2% 29.1%

Q4 Q4 Organic Change Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2019-2020 growth in scope effect change France 447 413 8.2% 8.2% International 581 491 15.6% -6.6% 9.3% 18.3% Contract Catering Services 1,028 904 12.2% -3.6% 5.1% 13.7% Corporate Other 4 3 15.6% 21.5% GROUP TOTAL 1,032 907 12.2% -3.5% 5.1% 13.8%

FY 12 mois Organic Change Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2019-2020 growth in scope effect change France 1,943 1,711 13.5% 0.1% 13.6% International 2,493 1,975 22.0% -2.2% 6.4% 26.2% Contract Catering Services 4,436 3,686 18.1% -1.2% 3.4% 20.3% Corporate Other 15 4 273.0% 273.0% GROUP TOTAL 4,451 3,690 18.3% -1.1% 3.4% 20.6% n.m.: not meaningful

Appendix 2: Revenue by market Q1 Q2 Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth scope effect Change Business Industry 443 316 39.6% -1.3% 1.9% 40.2% Education 380 341 9.7% 2.0% 11.7% Health Welfare 293 288 -0.1% 1.6% 1.4% TOTAL GROUP 1,116 945 16.7% -0.5% 1.8% 18.1%

Q2. Q2. Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth scope effect Change Business Industry 415 301 36.6% -1.5% 2.4% 37.6% Education 414 339 19.2% 3.1% 22.3% Health Welfare 294 284 1.4% 2.4% 3.8% TOTAL GROUP 1,123 924 19.4% -0.5% 2.7% 21.6%

Q3. Q3. Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth scope effect Change Business Industry 493 334 44.0% -0.5% 4.1% 47.6% Education 379 300 21.4% 0.1% 4.8% 26.3% Health Welfare 308 280 6.3% 3.7% 10.0% TOTAL GROUP 1,180 914 25.0% -0.1% 4.2% 29.1%

Q4. Q4. Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2020-2021 growth scope effect Change Business Industry 474 390 17.6% 3.9% 21.5% Education 242 235 10.1% -13.7% 6.2% 2.6% Health Welfare 316 282 6.6% 5.5% 12.1% TOTAL GROUP 1,032 907 12.2% -3.5% 5.1% 13.8%

12 months 12 months Organic Change in Currency Total (in millions) 2021-2022 2019-2020 growth scope effect Change Business Industry 1,825 1,341 33.6% -0.8% 3.3% 36.1% Education 1,415 1,215 15.3% -2.6% 3.8% 16.5% Health Welfare 1,211 1,134 3.5% 3.3% 6.8% TOTAL GROUP 4,451 3,690 1.3% -1.1% 3.4% 20.6%

Appendix 3.1: Adjusted EBITA by geographic segment (in millions) Year ended

September 30, Change in

Adjusted

EBITA Adjusted

EBITDA margin 2022 2021 2022 2021 France (27) (21) (6) (1.4)% (1.2)% International (3) (22) 19 (0.1)% (1.1)% Contract catering services (30) (43) 13 (0.7)% (1.2)% Corporate et autres (18) (21) 3 n.m n.m. TOTAL GROUPE (48) (64) 16 (1.1)% (1.7)% n.m.: not meaningful

Appendix 3.2: Adjusted EBITA by geographic segment excluding Preferred Meals (in millions) Year ended

September 30, Change in

Adjusted

EBITA Adjusted

EBITDA margin 2022 2021 2022 2021 France (27) (21) (6) (1.4)% (1.2)% International 39 23 16 1.7% 1.3% Contract Catering Services 12 2 10 0.3% 0.1% Corporate other 18 (21) 3 n.m. n.m. GROUP TOTAL (6) (19) 13 (0.1)% (0.5)% n.m. : not meaningful

Appendix 4: Condensed cash flow statement (in millions) At Sept 2022

Non audited At 30

septembre

2021 EBITDA 108 100 Purchases of and proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (64) (62) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 1 Change in operating working capital (37) 16 Non-recurring income and expenses impacting cash (46) (43) Non-cash items 5 7 Operational Free cash flow (34) 19 Tax reimbursed (paid) (14) (6) Free Cash-Flow (48) 13

Appendix 5: Consolidated financial statements Consolidated Income Statement (in millions) Year ended Sept. 30, 2022

Unaudited Year ended

Sept. 30, 2021 Revenue 4,451 3,690 Purchase of raw materials and consumables (1,444) (1,134) Personnel costs (2,349) (1,992) Share-based compensation expense (3) (5) Other operating expenses (472) (393) Taxes other than on income (78) (67) Depreciation, amortization and provisions for recurring operating items (156) (167) Net amortization of intangible assets recognized on consolidation (18) (18) Recurring operating loss from continuing operations (69) (86) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees (1) Recurring operating loss from continuing operations

including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (69) (87) Non-recurring income and expenses, net (309) (1) Operating loss from continuing operations including

share of profit of equity-accounted investees (378) (88) Financial expenses (59) (53) Financial income 33 9 Loss from continuing operations before income tax (404) (132) Income tax (36) 12 Net loss for the period from continuing operations (440) (120) Net profit (loss) for the period from discontinued operations 14 Net loss for the period (440) (106) Attributable to: Owners of the parent (427) (100) Non-controlling interests (13) (6)

(in euros) Year ended Sept. 30, 2022

Unaudited Year ended

Sept. 30, 2021 Earnings/(loss) per share Earnings/(loss) per share continuing operations Basic (2.48) (0.67) Diluted (2.48) (0.67) Earnings/(loss) per share discontinued operations Basic 0.09 Diluted 0.09 Total earnings/(loss) per share Basic (2.48) (0.58) Diluted (2.48) (0.58)

Consolidated Balance sheet Assets (in millions) At Sept. 30, 2022

Unaudited At Sept. 30, 2021 Goodwill 1,577 1,731 Intangible assets 155 197 Property, plant and equipment 237 278 Right of Use Asset 193 240 Other non-current assets 4 Non-current financial assets 118 119 Equity-accounted investees Fair value of derivative financial instruments (*) 3 Deferred tax assets 69 86 Total non-current assets 2,352 2,655 Inventories 99 96 Trade and other receivables 707 632 Contract assets Current income tax assets 6 9 Other current assets 57 51 Cash and cash equivalents (*) 64 80 Assets classified as held for sale 14 13 Total current assets 947 881 Total assets 3,299 3,536 (*) Included in the calculation of net debt

Consolidated Balance sheet: Equity and liabilities (in millions) At Sept. 30, 2022

Unaudited At Sept. 30, 2021 (1) Share capital 2 2 Retained earnings and other reserves 721 1,109 Translation reserve 49 (30) Total shareholders' equity Group share 772 1,081 Non-controlling interests (41) (30) Total equity 731 1,051 Long-term debt (*) 1,060 905 Long-term Lease Liabilities (*) 145 188 Fair value of derivative financial instruments (*) 2 Deferred tax liabilities Provisions for pension and other post-employment benefit obligations 59 89 Other long-term provisions 30 24 Other non-current liabilities 5 17 Total non-current liabilities 1,301 1,223 Trade and other payables 575 521 Due to suppliers of non-current assets 11 10 Accrued taxes and payroll costs 470 484 Current income tax liabilities 1 2 Short-term debt (*) 11 22 Short-term Lease Liabilities (*) 54 58 Short-term provisions 52 77 Contract liabilities 49 49 Other current liabilities 28 22 Liabilities classified as held for sale 16 17 Total current liabilities 1,267 1,262 Total liabilities 2,568 2,485 Total equity and liabilities 3,299 3,536 Net debt 1,206 1,094 Net debt excluding fair value of derivative financial instruments

and debt issuance costs 1,217 1,108 (*) Included in the calculation of net debt (1) Without any impact on equity, the Group share and the share attributable to non-controlling interests

have been subject to a reclassification of 21 million euros relating to Elior North America

Consolidated cash flow statement (in millions) Year ended

Sept. 30, 2022

Non audited Year ended

Sept. 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities continuing operations Recurring operating profit/(loss) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (69) (87) Amortization and depreciation 201 189 Provisions (24) (2) EBITDA 108 100 Dividends received from equity affiliates Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 1 Change in operating working capital (37) 16 Other non-current operating income and expenses impact on cash (46) (43) Interest and other financial expenses paid (49) (28) Tax received (paid) (14) (6) Other non-cash items 5 7 Net cash from operating activities continuing operations (33) 47 Cash flows from investing activities continuing operations Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (68) (69) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4 7 Purchases of financial assets (2) (2) Proceeds from sale of financial assets 3 Acquisitions of shares in consolidated companies, net of cash acquired (3) Other cash flows related to investing activities Net cash used in investing activities continuing operations (63) (67) Cash flows from financing activities continuing operations Dividends paid to owners of the parent Purchase of own shares Proceeds from borrowings 152 868 Repayments of borrowings (1) (746) Repayments of lease liabilities (68) (65) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities continuing operations 83 57 Effect of exchange rate and other changes 12 (7) Net increase/(decrease) in cash from continuing operations (1) 30 Net increase/(decrease) in cash from discontinued operations (3) (7) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 63 40 Net cash and cash equivalents at end of period 59 63

Appendix 6: Definition of Alternative Performance Indicators

Organic growth in consolidated revenue: as described in Chapter 4, Section 4.2 of the Universal Registration Document, growth in consolidated revenue expressed as a percentage and adjusted for the impact of (i) changes in exchange rates, (ii) changes in accounting policies and (iii) changes in scope of consolidation.

Retention rate: percentage of revenues retained from the previous year, adjusted for the cumulative year-on-year change in revenues attributable to contracts or sites lost since the beginning of the previous year.

Adjusted EBITA: Recurring operating result reported including the share of net result of equity-accounted investees adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense (stock options and performance shares granted by Group companies) and net amortization of intangible assets recognized on consolidation.

The Group considers that this indicator best reflects the operating performance of its businesses as it includes the depreciation and amortization arising as a result of the capex inherent to the Group's business model. It is also the most commonly used indicator in the industry and therefore permits comparisons between the Group and its peers.

Adjusted EBITA margin: Adjusted EBITA as a percentage of consolidated revenue.

Operating free cash flow: The sum of the following items as defined elsewhere and recorded either as individual line items or as the sum of several individual line items in the consolidated cash flow statement:

EBITDA

Net capital expenditure (i.e. amounts paid as consideration for property, plant and equipment and intangible assets used in operations less the proceeds received from sales of these types of assets).

Change in net operating working capital.

Non-recurring income and expenses impacting cash

Other non-cash movements

This indicator reflects cash generated by operations.

