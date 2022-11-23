

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Britvic plc (BVIC.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted EBIT increased 16.0% to 206.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 57.2 pence compared to 44.2 pence.



Profit before tax increased to 175.1 million pounds from 134.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 52.5 pence compared to 36.1 pence.



For the year ended 30 September 2022, revenue increased to 1.62 billion pounds from 1.40 billion pounds, previous year.



The Board declared a final dividend of 21.2 pence per share, resulting in a full year dividend of 29.0 pence. The final dividend for 2022 will be paid on 8 February 2023 to shareholders on record as of 23 December 2022. The ex-dividend date is 22 December 2022.



