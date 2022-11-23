Toshiba and Marubeni have revealed plans to build commercial projects based on rock heat storage technology. They have set up a demonstrator with 100 kWh of storage capacity and a relatively high heat storage density.Japan's Toshiba and Marubeni, along with Japanese utility Chubu Electric Power, have deployed a pilot rock-based storage facility at Toshiba's facility in Yokohama, Japan. The system has a storage capacity of 100 kWh and can use storage materials such as crushed stone, bricks, molten salt, concrete, and ceramics. Toshiba said the pilot facility has a relatively high heat storage ...

