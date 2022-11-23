DJ Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ESGL LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe ESG Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.9972

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 51966877

CODE: ESGL LN

ISIN: LU1940199711

