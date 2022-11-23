DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEML LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD

DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.0185

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11797056

CODE: LEML LN

ISIN: FR0010435297

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEML LN Sequence No.: 202751 EQS News ID: 1494599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494599&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2022 04:40 ET (09:40 GMT)