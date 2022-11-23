DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 269.7655

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6192483

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

