Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.11.2022 | 11:17
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (13/22)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Brighter AB (the
"Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the
"Rulebook") and therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of eight annual
fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company on several occasions
between 2020 and 2022 has breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
("MAR") and the obligation to disclose inside information in a manner that
enables a complete and correct assessment of it, by: 

 -- not, in its disclosures of distribution agreements, having included
   information that the agreements were conditional upon regulatory approvals,

 -- having disclosed incorrect information about the subscription price for a
   warrant that the Company intended to issue,

 -- having disclosed misleading information regarding the terms for employment
   of the Company's CEO.


The Disciplinary Committee concludes that the Company, through these
violations, consequently also breached item 4.1 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company did not hold its
annual general meeting 2021 within the deadline set out in the Swedish
Companies Act, and that the Company thereby breached item 1.3 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee takes a serious view of the Company's violations and
orders the Company to pay a fine of eight annual fees. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2022 

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103869
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.