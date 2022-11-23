Anzeige
WKN: 877757 ISIN: FR0000051732 Ticker-Symbol: AXI 
Tradegate
23.11.22
12:59 Uhr
10,430 Euro
-0,410
-3,78 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,48010,49513:38
10,48010,49513:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATOS
ATOS SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATOS SE10,430-3,78 %
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY28,740+0,26 %
INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC5,100-3,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.