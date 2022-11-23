

MOLINE (dpa-AFX) - Deere And Co (DE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.25 billion, or $7.44 per share. This compares with $1.28 billion, or $4.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.2% to $15.54 billion from $11.33 billion last year.



Deere And Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



