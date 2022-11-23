enfinium Limited: enfinium joins the Bacton Thames Net Zero Cooperation Agreement

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium is pleased to join the Bacton Thames Net Zero Cooperation Agreement (BTNZ), an initiative convened by Eni UK, which aims to decarbonise industrial processes in the South-East of England and the Thames Estuary area, by capturing and storing carbon dioxide.

The initiative has the potential to decarbonise power generation and waste disposal sectors across the region. It will initially capture, transport, and store 6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year, rising to 10 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The BTNZ agreement has been convened by Eni UK, with a range of supporting organisations including: Enfinium, MVV Environment, Cory, North London Waste Authority, Cadent, Progressive Energy, Summit Energy Evolution (a Sumitomo Corporation Company), SSE Thermal, Interconnector and Fluxys. The participation of Interconnector and Fluxys reflects the potential opportunity for international transport of carbon dioxide.

enfinium is developing a wider decarbonisation plan, which includes carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), electrolytic hydrogen production and heat networks within the UK. enfinium Kemsley on the Thames Estuary is well-located to access the North Sea for carbon dioxide transportation and storage.

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest waste-to-energy businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. enfinium is owned by infrastructure investment funds managed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Investors Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in the utilities and transport sectors in the UK, Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on ESG and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$14.8 billion worth of assets (as of 31 December 2021) on behalf of more than 120 institutional investors around the world. For more information, visit www.igneoip.com.

