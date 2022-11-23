Abstract: The 2022 Guangxi Catering Culture Expo (GCCE) and "A Taste of Guangxi" Catering Industry Development Forum was held from November 18 to 20 in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, aiming to promote Guangxi cuisine culture, cultivate Guangxi cuisine brands, and boost high-quality development of Guangxi's catering industry.

Yuling, Guangxi, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - The 2022 Guangxi Catering Culture Expo (GCCE) and "A Taste of Guangxi" Catering Industry Development Forum hosted by Yulin people's government was held from November 18 to 20 in Yulin city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, aiming to promote Guangxi cuisine culture, cultivate Guangxi cuisine brands, and boost high-quality development of Guangxi's catering industry.

The Expo, jointly held by the department of commerce, department of culture and tourism, and administration for market regulation of Guangxi, as well as Yulin people's government, is a grand event of the catering industry in Guangxi.

The exhibition area of the GCCE covers 30,000 square meters, including 10,000 square meters for indoor displays of Guangxi cuisine culture, famous restaurants, food materials, Southeast Asian food, etc., and 20,000 square meters of an outdoor food street where characteristic food and snack consumption promotion campaigns were held.

During the Expo, Yang Chunting, director of Guangxi's department of commerce, said that the turnover of Guangxi's catering industry rose 25.9 percent year on year in 2021, gradually returning to pre-pandemic level in 2019 and showing strong resilience.

During this Expo, the food materials of Yulin is a big part and fully displayed, like Yulin's brands of beef tenderloin noodles, yellow-feather chicken, and pomelo, occupying an important position in Guangxi cuisine.

