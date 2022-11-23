Hexagon Purus ASA: Notifiable transactions

The company has received the attached notification forms concerning notifiable transactions for close associates of a PDMR. Please refer to the forms for further information.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- Flakk Gruppen PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88f2eb93-7920-4a5b-b8ef-b59aa6ecd157)
- Flakk Invest PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33c4e143-fd19-45c6-a3ce-bfd85c437f7e)
- Flakk Investment PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec161b74-4982-452c-ac0f-58d4c74c43f4)
