Mittwoch, 23.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
23.11.22
13:25 Uhr
2,300 Euro
+0,050
+2,22 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
23.11.2022 | 13:05
Hexagon Purus ASA: Notifiable transactions

The company has received the attached notification forms concerning notifiable transactions for close associates of a PDMR. Please refer to the forms for further information.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Flakk Gruppen PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/88f2eb93-7920-4a5b-b8ef-b59aa6ecd157)
  • Flakk Invest PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/33c4e143-fd19-45c6-a3ce-bfd85c437f7e)
  • Flakk Investment PDMR (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ec161b74-4982-452c-ac0f-58d4c74c43f4)

