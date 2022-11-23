

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seven people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, Virginia, Tuesday night, reports quoting local police said.



The gunman opened fire targeting the staff at the store in a break room before killing himself, Chesapeake police said.



The assailant is believed to be an employee or former employee of the store, CNN quoted a law enforcement official as saying.



The incident occurred at 10:12 p.m. as the store was nearing closing time.



At least five victims of the shooting were being treated for their injuries at Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk.



The City of Chesapeake authorities have scheduled a news conference to provide details of the Walmart store shooter at 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday.



This is the latest incident in a spate of mass shootings in the United States. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded in a shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Saturday.



Tuesday's attack was the second shooting in a Walmart store. Three years ago, a gunman had opened fire at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, killing 23 people.



There have been 606 mass shootings in 37 U.S. states this year, and 36 of them were deadly, according to Gun Violence Archive (GVA), which tracks gun violence in the country.



