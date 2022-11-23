Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
TCL Electronics: Global Top 2 LCD TV Brand TCL Cheers for Your Favourite Football Teams with Immersive Viewing Experience

HONG KONG, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated global sporting event of the year kick started on November 20th, and football fans across the globe are buzzing with excitement. As one of the leading players in the global TV industry, TCL reiterates its dominance as the Top 2 LCD TV brand globally, according to OMDIA's Global TV Sets report 2022 H1. And with so many TCL TVs in people's homes, the brand is ready to take football fans' viewing experience to the next level.

Ultimate Pitch-Side Experiences at Home with Award-Winning TVs

After years of dedication developing its Mini LED technology, TCL is honored to have won two CES 2023 Innovation Awards for its TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 and TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 (available in North America as 6-Series 75R655). Perfectly designed for viewing football matches, the TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C835 is equipped with Quantum Dot technology, boasting a vibrant colour palette and incredible image clarity thanks to greater brightness among rich colours. The TCL Mini LED 4K TV 75C935 also features Mini LED with thousands of contrast control zones and ensures that sports fans never miss a single detail in fast-moving scenes.

Large Screens for Superior Immersive Experiences

TCL presented the 98-inch QLED TV 98C735, the largest model in its award-winning XL Collection to consumers around the globe at IFA this year. With the extra-large 98-inch screen, TCL is the ultimate home cinema to invite friends to enjoy the football games, providing a taste of the euphoria you would experience with front row seats thanks to this ground-breaking immersive experience.

As a long-time sport supporter, TCL believes that both sports and technology share a common goal - empowering people to pursue greatness through continuous technological innovations. TCL is committed to providing consumers with a first-class viewing experience for celebrating every thrilling stadium moment.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit TCL home page at https://www.tcl.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-top-2-lcd-tv-brand-tcl-cheers-for-your-favourite-football-teams-with-immersive-viewing-experience-301686098.html

