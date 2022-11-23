Awakn's Nordic expansion begins with new Awakn Clinics Oslo

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announces today the signing of a 5-year lease to open a larger Awakn Clinics Oslo. The move to the new Oslo premises is the first stage of Awakn's Nordic expansion plans.

Awakn Clinics Oslo's new location will be a 6-treatment room clinic situated near the center of Oslo and will replace the existing clinic. The new clinic will have increased capacity for treating clients and will also provide the potential to deliver research and clinical trials on site. The clinic is expected to finish the completion of renovations in early 2023 with the opening expected soon after that in Q2. The next stage in Awakn's Nordic expansion is expected to be a clinic opening in Trondheim next year.

The clinic will be led by Awakn's Regional Director of the Nordics, Dr. Lowan Stewart a renowned figure in the Nordic medical community. He was responsible for the adoption of ketamine therapy into the public healthcare system in Norway.

Anthony Tennyson, Awakn's CEO commented, "We are very excited by this progress and feel it is the right time to begin our Nordic expansion plans. The reception to Awakn since our opening in in Norway has been excellent and with our new location, we will have the capacity to treat a significantly higher number of clients, who unfortunately are in desperate need of a new more effective treatment. As a company, providing that option and being able to help our clients at their lowest point, is what drives us every day."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. is a revenue-generating biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat substance and behavioral addictions. Awakn has a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), a condition affecting 400m people globally for which the current standard of care is inadequate. Our goal is to provide effective therapeutics to addiction sufferers in desperate need and our strategy is focused on commercializing our R&D pipeline across multiple channels.

