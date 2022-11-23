Anzeige
Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

-- Third Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew 123.5% to RMB14.9 Billion --
-- Third Quarter Net Income Grew 98.8% to RMB248.1 Million --

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights:

  • Loan origination volume1 was RMB14.9 billion (US$2.1 billion), representing an increase of 123.5% from the same period of 2021.

  • Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB10,158 (US$1,428), representing an increase of 58.1% from the same period of 2021.

  • Repeat borrowing rate2 was 63.8%, compared with 69.1% in the same period of 2021.

  • Net revenue was RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million), representing an increase of 55.0% from the same period of 2021.

  • Income from operations was RMB308.6 million (US$43.4 million), representing an increase of 100.7% from RMB153.8 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company's Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Our strong topline growth and the continued expansion of our partnership network in the third quarter amidst the macroeconomic headwinds demonstrated the resilience of our business as well as the value we delivered to our institutional funding partners and borrowers. Notably, we grew our net revenue by 55.0% in the third quarter, driven by a 123.5% year-over-year increase in our loan origination volume. Our margin profiles also continued to improve as we further refined our cost structure and optimized our operating efficiency."

"Our robust third quarter performance attests to our commitment in strengthening our partnership network, refining our borrower base structure, and accelerating our global business expansion. Going forward, we will continue to invest in scaling up our long-term capabilities in technology development and risk management. We are confident that these efforts will enable us to better empower our financial institutions, serve our borrower base, and generate sustainable value for our shareholders in the long run."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB894.3 million (US$125.7 million), representing an increase of 55.0% from the same period of 2021.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB792.9 million (US$111.5 million), representing an increase of 47.7% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased loan origination volume from the Company's institutional funding partners.

Other revenue was RMB101.4 million (US$14.3 million), compared with RMB40.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB148.4 million (US$20.9 million), representing an increase of 68.1% from the same period of 2021, driven by the increase in the Company's loan origination volume.

Allowance for receivables and contract assets was RMB5.9 million (US$0.8 million), representing a decrease of 4.8% from the same period of 2021.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB323.6 million (US$45.5 million), representing an increase of 36.6% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in borrower acquisition expenses in the third quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expense was RMB51.4 million (US$7.2 million), representing an increase of 13.5% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by an increase in expenditures for employee compensation and related benefits.

Research and development expense was RMB56.4 million (US$7.9 million), representing an increase of 52.0% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefit expenses as well as increased professional service fees.

Income from operations was RMB308.6 million (US$43.4 million), representing an increase of 100.7% from RMB153.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB248.1 million (US$34.9 million), representing an increase of 98.8% from RMB124.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB217.5 million (US$30.6 million) as of September 30, 2022, compared with RMB213.9 million as of June 30, 2022.

The following table provides the delinquency rates of all outstanding loans on the Company's platform in Mainland China as of the respective dates indicated.

  Delinquent for
As of 1-30 days31-60 days61-90 days91 -180 daysMore than 180 days
  (%)
December 31, 2018 1.352.532.375.469.45
December 31, 2019 1.272.201.684.798.39
December 31, 2020 1.470.880.701.661.81
December 31, 2021 1.310.900.721.782.12
March 31, 2022 0.780.740.531.612.69
June 30, 2022 0.890.500.441.002.61
September 30, 2022 0.990.620.460.962.42

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company's platform in Mainland China.

M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage



 Month on Book
Vintage4th5th6th7th8th9th10th11th12th13th14th15th
2018Q12.41%4.38%6.21%8.05%9.80%11.35%12.71%13.80%14.61%15.10%15.38%15.44%
2018Q22.43%4.43%6.15%7.87%9.47%11.02%12.30%13.50%14.25%14.70%14.94%15.00%
2018Q32.23%3.89%5.66%7.30%8.89%10.64%12.00%12.86%13.47%13.87%14.07%14.13%
2018Q42.26%4.53%6.38%8.25%9.99%11.40%12.44%13.22%13.83%14.25%14.53%14.64%
2019Q12.17%3.86%5.32%6.84%8.13%9.21%10.21%11.07%11.85%12.45%12.80%12.87%
2019Q21.83%3.40%4.59%5.85%6.98%8.21%9.35%10.33%11.08%11.54%11.73%11.74%
2019Q31.64%3.41%4.26%5.42%7.03%8.60%10.13%10.94%11.59%11.92%12.04%12.01%
2019Q41.31%3.08%4.52%6.27%7.69%8.69%9.51%9.99%10.31%10.49%10.55%10.54%
2020Q11.67%3.43%4.46%5.36%6.11%6.67%7.09%7.38%7.61%7.76%7.84%7.85%
2020Q21.46%2.37%3.11%3.68%4.14%4.52%4.80%5.08%5.27%5.42%5.49%5.51%
2020Q30.96%1.70%2.24%2.77%3.27%3.73%4.16%4.47%4.71%4.87%4.96%4.98%
2020Q40.85%1.74%2.37%3.00%3.49%3.89%4.24%4.50%4.72%4.87%4.96%4.99%
2021Q10.96%1.83%2.45%3.04%3.51%3.95%4.28%4.56%4.78%4.93%5.01%5.03%
2021Q21.00%1.90%2.65%3.30%3.90%4.35%4.64%4.89%5.01%5.10%5.14%5.15%
2021Q30.95%1.86%2.65%3.31%3.94%4.33%4.60%4.79%4.93%   
2021Q40.84%1.78%2.43%2.97%3.40%3.77%      
2022Q10.74%1.54%2.21%         


Recent Development

US$10 Million Share Repurchase Plan

On June 13, 2022, the Company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase its ordinary shares with an aggregate value of US$10 million during the 12-month period beginning on June 13, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had repurchased approximately 0.9 million of its American depositary shares for approximately US$2.1 million under this share repurchase plan.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

To join the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process in advance. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIeb0f1bab4a7c4d928c727fa829273437

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1135 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2022. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company's ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company's ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company's credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Jiayin Group

Mr. Shawn Zhang
Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Ally Wang
Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com



JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 As of
December 31,		  As of
September 30,		 
 2021  2022 
 RMB  RMB  US$ 
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents182,551  217,453  30,569 
Restricted cash2,016  2,021  284 
Amounts due from related parties37,017  16,383  2,303 
Accounts receivable and contract assets, net502,431  1,439,719  202,392 
Loan receivables, net329  4,069  572 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets62,255  202,256  28,433 
Deferred tax assets, net48,456  79,700  11,204 
Property and equipment, net9,100  17,305  2,433 
Right-of-use assets35,507  26,365  3,706 
Long-term investment90,528  108,760  15,289 
Other non-current assets1,242  1,802  253 
TOTAL ASSETS971,432  2,115,833  297,438 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Payroll and welfare payable56,056  72,461  10,186 
Amounts due to related parties4,485  3,317  466 
Tax payables409,063  699,631  98,353 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities118,808  315,007  44,284 
Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin322,028  305,321  42,920 
Lease liabilities35,243  25,476  3,581 
TOTAL LIABILITIES945,683  1,421,213  199,790 
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;
    108,100,000 shares issued as of December 31, 2021 and
    September 30, 2022;
    108,100,000 and 105,365,048 shares outstanding as of
    December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022)3		0  0  0 
Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;
    108,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of
    December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022)3		0  0  0 
Additional paid-in capital840,580  855,578  120,275 
Treasury stock (nil and 2,734,952 shares as of
    December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022, respectively)		-  (11,644) (1,637)
Accumulated deficit(794,762) (148,041) (20,811)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(17,954) 1,183  166 
Total Jiayin Group Inc. shareholder's equity27,864  697,076  97,993 
Non-controlling interests(2,115) (2,456) (345)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY25,749  694,620  97,648 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY971,432  2,115,833  297,438 



JIAYIN GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

 For the Three Months Ended
September 30,		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
 2021  2022  2021  2022 
 RMB  RMB  US$  RMB  RMB  US$ 
Net revenue (including revenue from related parties
   of RMB 994 and RMB 620 for 2021Q3 and 2022Q3,
   respectively)		577,050  894,295  125,718  1,412,278  2,217,022  311,664 
Operating costs and expenses:                 
Origination and servicing(88,303) (148,444) (20,868) (235,626) (370,129) (52,032)
Cost of sales(9,405) -  -  (14,388) -  - 
Allowance for receivables and contract assets(6,190) (5,918) (832) (27,242) (16,980) (2,387)
Sales and marketing(236,876) (323,592) (45,490) (502,342) (707,411) (99,446)
General and administrative(45,347) (51,408) (7,226) (118,309) (134,719) (18,938)
Research and development(37,103) (56,357) (7,923) (97,147) (152,252) (21,403)
Total operating costs and expenses(423,224) (585,719) (82,339) (995,054) (1,381,491) (194,206)
Income from operation153,826  308,576  43,379  417,224  835,531  117,458 
Interest (expense) income(545) 610  86  (433) 1,226  172 
Other income1,910  13,738  1,931  14,271  7,122  1,001 
Income before income taxes and income from
investment in affiliates		155,191  322,924  45,396  431,062  843,879  118,631 
Income tax expense(30,296) (77,679) (10,920) (89,687) (205,393) (28,874)
(Loss) income from investment in affiliates(132) 2,821  397  3,894  8,048  1,131 
Net income124,763  248,066  34,873  345,269  646,534  90,888 
Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling
   interest shareholders		(3,604) (74) (10) (3,136) (187) (26)
Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc.128,367  248,140  34,883  348,405  646,721  90,914 
Weighted average shares used in calculating
   net income per share:		                 
- Basic and diluted216,100,000  215,096,072  215,096,072  216,100,000  215,755,078  215,755,078 
Net income per share:                 
- Basic and diluted0.59  1.15  0.16  1.61  3.00  0.42 
Net income124,763  248,066  34,873  345,269  646,534  90,888 
Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:                 
Foreign currency translation adjustments(166) 9,888  1,390  (3,717) 18,983  2,834 
Comprehensive income124,597  257,954  36,263  341,552  665,517  93,722 
Comprehensive loss attributable to
   noncontrolling interest		(3,600) (162) (23) (3,259) (341) (51)
Total comprehensive income attributable to
    Jiayin Group Inc.		128,197  258,116  36,286  344,811  665,858  93,773 


1 "Loan origination volume" refers the loan origination volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.
2 "Repeat borrowing rate" refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.
"Repeat borrowers" during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers' registration on our platform until the end of such period.
3 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.

A chart accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/362916be-c79b-4c75-9db0-f4f3339661e5


