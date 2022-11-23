DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Nov-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.1734

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1044979

CODE: USHY LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 202840 EQS News ID: 1494907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494907&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2022 07:45 ET (12:45 GMT)