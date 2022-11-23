Germany-based Bauer Solar has launched a bifacial glass-glass module series with an output of 420 W to 430 W. The new series has 108 monocrystalline n-type half cells and an efficiency of 21.51% to 22.02%.From pv magazine Germany Bauer Solar has expanded its product portfolio to include a bifacial glass-glass module series with outputs of 420 W, 425 W, and 430 W. Called "Premium Protect," the module series was developed specifically for use in residential and commercial rooftops. It will be available from the beginning of 2023. Each modules measures 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs 24.7 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...