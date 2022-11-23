PRO AV Market To Grow USD 2677.7 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 4.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pro AV Market is Segmented by Type (AV Acquisition and Delivery, Displays, Projectors, Sound Reinforcement, Conferencing), by Application (Home Use, Commercial, Education, Government, Hospitality, Retail): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pro AV market size is estimated to grow USD 2677.7 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth of the PRO AV Market:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE PRO AV MARKET

One of the primary drivers supporting the market's optimistic view is the significant rise of the education sector, which has coincided with the rising urbanization of the world. Schools, universities, and other academic and research institutions that use multi-touch high-definition (HD) televisions frequently use pro AV in smart learning systems (TVs). By increasing real-time blended teaching and learning and enhancing imagination and creativity, they enhance the in-class experience. Professional AVs are thus installed in shopping centers, convention centers, hotels, and stadiums to grab customers' attention and affect their purchase choices, thereby fostering the Pro AV market expansion.

In sectors like retail, the usage of digital signage systems to boost sales and target the correct audience is expanding. Interactive digital signage solutions are becoming more and more common, which helps businesses provide more content. Systems for interactive digital signage have a variety of uses in public spaces like stadiums, retail locations, transportation hubs, and exhibition halls. Pro AV is one of the most crucial solutions for digital signage. Demand for pro AV equipment is anticipated to increase during the projected period due to the expansion of digital signage systems. This trend will in turn fuel the Pro AV market growth.

Other growth-promoting elements include a number of technological developments, including the incorporation of pro AV with the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart, and cloud computing systems. These technologies work well for security, surveillance, learning, live events, and conferencing. It is projected that further variables, such as the creation of 360-degree cameras, drones, and virtual reality (VR) systems to provide specialized content, as well as advancements in the telecommunications infrastructure, will fuel the Pro AV market even more.

PRO AV MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Asia-Pacific will grow in the pro AV market during the forecast period due to the adoption of technologically advanced tools in classrooms, increased government initiative, and rising usage of printed signages for commercialization in the e-commerce industry in India and China. North America will continue to dominate the pro AV (audio-visual) market due to the prevalence of various market players in the region.

Key Companies:

AVI-SPL

Diversified

Whitlock

AVI Systems

Ford Audio-Video

CCS Presentation Systems

Solutionz

Electrosonic

Avidex

Solotech

SKC Communications

HB Communications

IVCI

Video Corporation of America (VCA)

Washington Professional Systems

Carousel Industries

