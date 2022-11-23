Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9NH ISIN: CA30321D1006 Ticker-Symbol: XZ7 
Frankfurt
23.11.22
13:12 Uhr
0,007 Euro
0,000
-1,37 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABLED COPPER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FABLED COPPER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2022 | 16:56
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Copper Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favor of all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors and management of the Company. A total of 23,250,379 common shares were voted, representing 13.39% of total shares issued and outstanding as of the record date.

• The number of directors of the Company was set at five (5) and shareholders approved the re- election of David W. Smalley, Peter J. Hawley, Luc Pelchat, Louis Martin and Patrick Donovan.

• Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors have been authorized to fix their remuneration.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Company's property package consists of the Muskwa Project and the Bronson Property and comprises approximately 16,219 hectares in three non-contiguous blocks and located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:
info@fabledcopper.org

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728108/Fabled-Copper-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting

FABLED COPPER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.