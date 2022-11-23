Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Custom Patch Hats has announced that they have crossed the milestone of two million patch hats in four years. During this period, the firm has evolved from a small business that made sewed patches for hats in the living room of one of its founders to one that has been featured in Inc Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the US. Today, the firm's hats have been sold to almost 20,000 clients spread across 27 countries, including all 50 states of the United States.

The services provided by the company are client-tailored based on their specific hat requirements. Custom Patch Hats sources hats from different distributors and manufacturers. Every customer is assigned a design salesperson who works with them throughout the duration of their project to provide them with a personalized experience. The requirements of clients vary based on the industry they belong to. Clients can choose from 100s of different custom hats. The hats are all designed and finished in the United States with hand-sewn leather, PVC or fabric patches depending on the client's preferences.

Custom Patch Hats have provided clients with patches designed not just for hats, but for all kinds of apparel including packs, coolers, totes, socks, backpacks, fanny packs, hoodies and many other items. The company uses the most advanced technology including laser machines for production of customized patches.

Commenting on the milestone, Brian Cox, Co-Founder of the company said, "We started as a small business stitching patches to hats in my living room and never even dreamed of crossing such a milestone. We have achieved this despite the many challenges we faced in our journey including the pandemic when we basically had to reset to zero and start over. This achievement is a testament to the quality of our products and the hard work of our dedicated team of employees. Hopefully, this is just the first of many more such milestones."

About Custom Patch Hats

Custom Patch Hats was established in 2018 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company specializes in the design of high-quality custom patches for hats, coolers, totes, hoodies and a wide range of apparel. The firm has been recognized for its fast rate of growth and numbered 140 in Inc Magazine's list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States. Its clients include firms like Coca Cola, Facebook, PGA and Garmin.

