Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
PR Newswire
23.11.2022 | 16:58
Jackery Inc.: On-the-Road Family @Amunches Takes Jackery Power Solution to Benito Juárez Indigenous School in La Guajira

Marking its 10-year anniversary, Jackery shares the story of traveling to La Guajira to "power up the dreams" for local students

LA GUAJIRA, Colombia, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader in solar generators and top provider of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has partnered with the van-lifer family @Amunches to bring its portable power stations to a school in La Guajira, a region sitting at the northern tip of Colombia, that suffers from lack of electricity and water.