VANCOUVER, BC, 23. November 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich, den neunten und finalen Satz von Bohrergebnissen des 2022er Explorationsprogramms (das "Programm") auf ihrem Flaggschiffprojekt Treaty Creek bekanntzugeben. Das Projekt befindet sich im Herzen des Goldenen Dreiecks im Nordwesten von British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold kommentierte: "Wir freuen uns sehr, die Ergebnisse der Treaty Creek Explorationskampagne mit der Veröffentlichung von fünf Bohrlöchern, die auf unserer Goldstorm-Lagerstätte abgeschlossen wurden, bekannt zu geben. Das beste Ergebnis stammt von Bohrloch GS-22-159 im nördlichen Step-out-Gebiet. Dieses Gebiet befindet sich weit außerhalb des geschätzten Ressourcengebiets. Die CS600 Domäne enthielt 1,71 g/t Gold Eq über 180 Meter mit 0,92 g/t Gold, 6,10 g/t Silber und 0,61% Kupfer. Dieses Bohrloch endete in einer starken Kupfermineralisierung, und diese Zusammensetzung (composite) konzentrierte sich auf eine viel größere Zusammensetzung von 489,0 Meter mit durchschnittlich 1,12 g/t Gold Eq (0,66 g/t Gold, 3,60 g/t Silber, 0,36% Kupfer). Die Bodenverhältnisse verhinderten die Fertigstellung dieses Bohrlochs. Ebenfalls von Bedeutung sind die erhöhten Silbergehalte, die wir in mehreren Bohrlöchern der neu entdeckten nördlichen Erweiterung der CS600-Domäne gefunden haben. Bohrloch GS-22-162 durchschnitt 1,34 g/t Gold Eq über 145,5 Meter mit 0,61 g/t Gold, 12,01 g/t Silber und 0,5% Kupfer. Neben der Erweiterung der Lagerstätte nach Norden konnten wir erfolgreich die oberflächennahe, südöstliche Erweiterung der neu entdeckten Route 66 Zone bestätigen, die 0,95 g/t Gold Eq über 42,0 Meter ergab. Wir beobachten weiterhin höhere Gold-, Silber- und Kupfergehalte während der nördlichen Step-Out-Erweiterung der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte als die Gehalte, die aus der anfänglichen Ressourcenschätzung von 2021 abgeleitet wurden. Obwohl die Ressourcengrenzen der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte erheblich erweitert wurden, bleibt sie in alle Richtungen und in die Tiefe offen. Unsere Geologen werden ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf die Verfeinerung des geologischen Modells und die Fertigstellung einer aktualisierten Mineralressource für die Goldstorm Lagerstätte in 2023 richten. Darüber hinaus wurden zahlreiche Proben für laufende petrografische, mineralogische und metallurgische Studien entnommen, die in den folgenden Wintermonaten durchgeführt werden.

Wir danken und gratulieren unseren Mitarbeitern und Auftragnehmern (contractors) für ihr sicheres und professionelles Verhalten, mit dem sie die Explorationssaison 2022 bei Treaty Creek zu einem so erfolgreichen Programm gemacht haben."

Das Programm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen umfasste ein aggressives Ressourcenerweiterungs- und Definitionsbohrprogramm für mehrere Gebiete, darunter bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte sowie den Bohrzielen 'Eureka' und 'Calm Before the Storm'. Die in dieser Pressemitteilung enthaltenen Ergebnisse stammen von fünf Diamantbohrlöchern, die auf der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte (Abschnitte 110+00 NE, 117+00 NE, 118+00 NE, M und N) gebohrt wurden. Bei Goldstorm wurden vier der fünf Bohrlöcher teilweise oder komplett außerhalb des Gebiets der 2021er NI 43-101 Mineralressourcenschätzung angepeilt (siehe Link: des korrespondierenden Treaty Creek Lagerstättenplans und den Abschnittslinien).

GOLDSTORM LAGERSTÄTTE

ABSCHNITT / SECTION 110+00 NE

- GS-22-160 wurde gebohrt, um die golddominierte Route 66 Zone anzupeilen. Ein Intervall über 42,0 Meter enthielt einen Erzgehalt von 0,95 g/t Gold Eq (0,87 g/t Gold, 1,66 g/t Silber, 0,05% Kupfer). In diesem Intervall war ein höhergradiger Abschnitt mit 1,91 g/t Gold Eq (1,83 g/t Gold, 1,02 g/t Silber, 0,06% Kupfer) über 13,5 Meter enthalten.

ABSCHNITT / SECTION 117+00 NE

- GS-22-162 wurde gebohrt, um die CS600 Domäne direkt außerhalb des nordöstlichen Rands des 2021er Mineralressourcengebiets anzupeilen. Ein Intervall des CS600 Gold-Kupfer-Porphyrsystems durchteufte über eine Bohrlänge von 258,0 Meter durchschnittlich 1,03 g/t Gold Eq (0,56 g/t Gold, 8,42 g/t Silber, 0,31% Kupfer) mit einer angereicherten Zone von 1,34 g/ t Gold Eq (0,61 g/t Gold, 12,01 g/t Silber, 0,5% Kupfer) über 145,5 Meter.

ABSCHNITT / SECTION 118+00 NE

- GS-22-161 wurde als 150 Meter nordöstliches Step-Out Bohrloch vom 2021er Mineralressourcengebiets gebohrt. Ein Intervall des Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-Systems durchteufte über eine Bohrlänge von 185,0 Meter mit durchschnittlich 1,26 g/t Gold Eq (0,74 g/t Gold, 6,06 g/t Silber, 0,38% Kupfer) mit einem angereicherten Abschnitt von 72,0 Meter mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,57 g/t Gold Eq (0,85 g/t Gold, 6,27 g/t Silber, 0,55% Kupfer). Dieses Bohrloch demonstriert die starke Kontinuität der Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-Mineralisierung in der Wirts-Intrusion (host intrusive) im Nordosten und dass das CS600-System in diese Richtung vollständig offen bleibt.

ABSCHNITT / SECTION M

- Bohrloch GS-22-157 wurde gebohrt, um die tiefe Ausdehnung der Mineralisierung entlang CS600 südlich von GS-21-113-W2 zu bestimmen. Ein Bohrabschnitt von 220,5 Meter mit 0,90 g/t Gold Eq (0,41 g/t Gold, 7,88 g/t Silber, 0,33% Kupfer) mit einem angereicherten Abschnitt von 89,5 Meter mit 1,09 g/t Gold Eq (0,44 g/t Gold, 7,63 g/t Silber, 0,48% Kupfer) zeigt deutlich die Kontinuität des intrusiven Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-Systems in der Tiefe.

ABSCHNITT / SECTION N

- Bohrloch GS-22-159 wurde gebohrt, um die tiefe Ausdehnung der Mineralisierung entlang CS600 nördlich von GS-21-113-W2 zu bestimmen. Ein Bohrabschnitt von 489,0 Meter mit 1,12 g/t Gold Eq (0,66 g/t Gold, 3,60 g/t Silber, 0,36% Kupfer) mit einem angereicherte Abschnitt von 180,0 Meter mit 1,71 g/t Gold Eq (0,92 g/t Gold, 6,10 g/t Silber, 0,61% Kupfer) zeigt deutlich die Kontinuität des intrusiven Gold-Kupfer-Porphyr-Systems in der Tiefe und Richtung Norden. Dieses Bohrloch endete in einer Mineralisierung.

Tabelle 1: Bohrergebnisse für die Goldstorm Lagerstätte in der Pressemitteilung vom 23. November 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) M GS-22-157 (300H) 381.00 586.50 205.50 0.63 2.80 230 0.69 Including 390.00 409.50 19.50 1.25 1.18 58 1.27 And 1080.00 1129.50 49.50 0.64 1.20 191 0.68 And (CS600) 1659.00 1879.50 220.50 0.41 7.88 3329 0.90 Including (CS600) 1665.00 1754.50 89.50 0.44 7.63 4760 1.09 N GS-22-159 (300H) 579.00 610.50 31.50 0.87 3.73 129 0.93 And 651.00 726.00 75.00 1.56 4.90 82 1.63 Including 667.50 679.50 12.00 4.76 11.32 94 4.91 And (CS600) 1140.25 1629.0 489.0 0.66 3.60 3574 1.12 Including 1291.50 1471.50 180.00 0.92 6.10 6131 1.71 110+00 NE GS-22-160 (300H) 75.00 181.50 106.50 0.95 2.28 136 0.99 Including 106.50 138.00 31.50 1.43 5.40 333 1.53 And 213.00 260.00 47.00 0.69 1.10 78 0.71 And (Route 66) 432.00 474.00 42.00 0.87 1.66 534 0.95 Including 448.50 462.00 13.50 1.83 1.02 562 1.91 117+00 NE GS-22-161 (CS600) 870.50 1055.50 185.00 0.74 6.06 3809 1.26 Including 910.00 982.00 72.00 0.85 6.27 5493 1.57 118+00 NE GS-22-162 (CS600) 792.00 1050.00 258.00 0.56 8.42 3124 1.03 Including 898.50 1044.00 145.50 0.61 12.01 5022 1.34 - All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. - True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Tabelle 2: Bohrdaten für Bohrlöcher in der Pressemeldung vom 23. November 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (?) Dip (?) Depth (m) M GS-22-157 428804.46 6273271.67 1326.91 290 -54 1932 N GS-22-159 428925.03 6273439.09 1397.48 320 -66 1386 110+00 NE GS-22-160 428781.20 6273288.86 1345.30 323 -53 1635 117+00 NE GS-22-161 428421.82 6272836.42 1323.19 112 -45 726 118+00 NE GS-22-162 428933.26 6273444.28 1397.98 310 -73 1121

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

QA / QC

Diamant-Bohrkernproben wurden im Vorbereitungslabor von MSA Labs in Terrace, BC, hergestellt und im geochemischen Labor von MSA Labs in Langley, BC, getestet. Die analytische Genauigkeit und Präzision wird überwacht, indem vom Personal von Tudor Gold in regelmäßigen Abständen Rohlinge, zertifizierte Standards und doppelte Proben in den Probenstrom eingefügt werden. Das Qualitätssystem von MSA Laboratories entspricht den Anforderungen der internationalen Standards ISO 17025 und ISO 9001. MSA Labs ist unabhängig vom Unternehmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: mailto:chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: mailto:carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf http://www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, http://www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68362Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68362&tr=1



NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:http://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=de&isin=CA89901P1071Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.