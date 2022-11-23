Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Veg of Lund AB (594/22)

With effect from November 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Veg of Lund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 05, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: VOLAB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172693 Order book ID: 276364 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Veg of Lund AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: VOLAB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019172701 Order book ID: 276365 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB