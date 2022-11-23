Anzeige
23.11.2022 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Veg of Lund AB (594/22)

With effect from November 24, 2022, the subscription rights in Veg of Lund AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 05, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   VOLAB TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172693              
Order book ID:  276364                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 24, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Veg of Lund
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   VOLAB BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019172701              
Order book ID:  276365                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
