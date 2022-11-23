Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.: Maverick Adds Hasanov to its Technical Advisory Board

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2022 / Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTC PINK:MKGP) is pleased to announce the formation of the Maverick Energy Group Ltd. Technical Advisory Board.

Maverick Energy Group's Board of Directors has approved a third member of its professional technical advisory board to help advise and direct Maverick in building a successful and profitable energy company.

Joining Mr. Neville Henry and Mr. Hugh Idstein on Maverick's Technical Advisory Board is Mr. Eldar Hasanov. "Mr. Hasanov brings world class skills to help guide Maverick to the most profitable projects," stated James McCabe, President and Chairman of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd.

Mr. Hasanov has more than 25 years of extensive experience in all aspects of exploration and development geology. Mr. Hasanov's formal education includes a Master of Science in Petroleum Geology from Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, Baku, Azerbaijan; the Graduate Program, Petroleum Geology & Geophysics from Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, USA; a Post Graduate Program, Geology & Geophysics Azerbaijan State Academy of Science, Geological Institute, Baku, Azerbaijan; and a certificate program in Management in Energy from Rice University, Houston, Texas, USA.

A short summary of Mr. Hasanov's impressive resume includes extensive research and practical work in applied basin modeling, sequence stratigraphy in both sandstone and carbonate reservoirs; extensive experience in sedimentology and detailed lithological descriptions; expert skills in 3D reconstruction and mapping of any kind of complexity structural model; extensive research and consulting work on exploration and production of unconventional reservoirs (coal bed methane, fractured shale, diatomite); and expert engineering skills and wide experience in well logging processing and petrophysical interpretation.

About Maverick Energy Group

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America.

