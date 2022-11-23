MOTORK ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL CALENDAR FOR 2023

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced its financial calendar for 2023.

Event Date Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Trading Update January 24, 2023 Fiscal Year 2022 Preliminary Financial Results February 23, 2023 2022 Annual Report Publication March 30, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Trading Update April 20, 2023 Annual General Meeting May 11, 2023 Half Year 2023 Financial Results July 28, 2023 Third Quarter 2023 Trading Update October 19, 2023

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK, Belgium and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

