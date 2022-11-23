Transparency Market Research: Dental Biomaterials Market Estimated to Surpass Value of US$ 13.0Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increasing demand for bone graft materials could boost growth in global dental biomaterials market during forecast timeline

Europe expected to hold major share in global market during forecast period due to rising adoption of dental implants in countries such as U.K. and Germany

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The past few years have witnessed steady rise in patient population suffering from different dental diseases, globally. As a result, the demand for different dental biomaterials such as allografts and xenografts in hospitals and clinics has risen, which has fuelled the growth in overall market. Dental biomaterials market report published by TMR indicates the said market to advance at CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031.







Growth strategies such as new product launches are helping prominent players in gaining an edge over competitors and in generating new revenue streams. Well-established players in market for dental biomaterials are collaborating with smaller players to expand their presence in global market and increase their revenue.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Dental Biomaterials Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=58329

Key Findings of Dental Biomaterials Market Study

Rising Demand for Bone Graft Materials Could Augment Growth in Dental Biomaterials Market: The bone graft material product segment is estimated to hold major share in overall market for dental biomaterials during the forecast timeline due to increasing demand for bone grafts in different dental application areas such as dental reconstruction, and bone growth. Dental bone grafts have emerged as a suitable replacement for missing bone with materials to recover and regenerate bones around dental implants

The bone graft material product segment is estimated to hold major share in overall market for dental biomaterials during the forecast timeline due to increasing demand for bone grafts in different dental application areas such as dental reconstruction, and bone growth. Dental bone grafts have emerged as a suitable replacement for missing bone with materials to recover and regenerate bones around dental implants Increasing Demand in Implantology Application Propelling Overall Market: Implantology application segment emerged as the dominant segment in global dental biomaterials market in 2021 and is estimated for key shares in dental biomaterials market, during the forecast timeline. Increasing patient focus on aesthetics in a bid to improve facial appearance and rising edentulous population played key roles in the growth of the segment in 2021 and, in turn, contributed to expansion of dental biomaterials market size

Implantology application segment emerged as the dominant segment in global dental biomaterials market in 2021 and is estimated for key shares in dental biomaterials market, during the forecast timeline. Increasing patient focus on aesthetics in a bid to improve facial appearance and rising edentulous population played key roles in the growth of the segment in 2021 and, in turn, contributed to expansion of dental biomaterials market size Rising Number of Visits to Dental Clinics Triggering Growth in Dental Biomaterials Market: Dental clinics end-use segment accounted for largest share in global market in 2021. Rising awareness about dental hygiene and treatment among different population groups and increasing accessibility to private dental clinics to shape future market analysis of dental biomaterials market. Rising awareness about dental hygiene and treatment among different population sections and increasing dental patients visiting private dental clinics owing to accessibility to specialist dentists emerged as key factors, driving the growth in the segment and, in turn, boosting the growth in overall market for dental biomaterials

Dental Biomaterials Market-Key Drivers

Rising prevalence of different dental diseases is expected to be one of key driving factors of global dental biomaterials market during the forecast period

Increasing number of dental professionals globally is also estimated to positively impact dental biomaterials market during the forecast timeline

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=58329

Dental Biomaterials Market-Regional Market Insights

Globally, Europe is anticipated to hold major share in overall market for dental biomaterials during the forecast timeline due to increasing adoption and penetration of dental implants in countries such as Germany and U.K.

is anticipated to hold major share in overall market for dental biomaterials during the forecast timeline due to increasing adoption and penetration of dental implants in countries such as and U.K. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2022 and 2031 because of rising geriatric population suffering from periodontal disorders in developed and developing economies such as China and India

Dental Biomaterials Market-Key Players

The global dental biomaterials market is competitive owing to the presence of numerous prominent players. If new players enter the market during the forecast period, it could intensify the competition in overall market.

Some of the well-established players in global market include Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Danaher Corporation, and BioHorizones IPH Inc.

The global dental biomaterials market is segmented as follows:

Product

Bone Graft Materials



Allografts



Xenografts



Synthetic

Membranes

Soft Tissue Regeneration



Application



Implantology



Periodontology



Others

End-use

Hospitals



Dental Clinics

Regions Covered

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=58329

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Esthetic Implants Market: The global market for esthetic implants is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031 to reach more than US$ 8.4 Bn by the end of 2031.

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market: The global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2031.

Smart Implantable Pumps Market: The global Smart Implantable Pumps Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031 and reach more than US$ 3.8 Bn by the end of 2031.

Telemedicine Market: The global telemedicine market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 526.7 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Clinical Laboratory Services Market: The global clinical laboratory services market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 561.1 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Digital Brain Health Market: The global digital brain health market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 382.9 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Teleradiology Market: The global teleradiology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 26.5 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031.

ePharmacy Market: The global ePharmacy market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 362.8 Bn by the end of 2031 at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dental-biomaterials-market-estimated-to-surpass-value-of-us-13-0bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301686257.html