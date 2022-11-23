Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Brighter AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (593/22)

Today, November 23, 2022, Brighter AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that the Solna District Court, at the request of the Company,
had declared the Company bankrupt. 

According to item 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange may decide to delist the financial instruments of an issuer if the
issuer is subject of insolvency. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the
shares and equity rights of Brighter AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market
with immediate effect. 

The trading in the shares and equity rights is halted and will not be resumed.



Short name:   BRIG    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0004019545
----------------------------
Order book ID: 86375    
----------------------------



Short name:   BRIG TO 5  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0012740355
----------------------------
Order book ID: 175884   
----------------------------



Short name:   BRIG TO 8  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017132517
----------------------------
Order book ID: 248457   
----------------------------



Short name:   BRIG TO9  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018537862
----------------------------
Order book ID: 272121   
----------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
