Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A3C9V4 ISIN: BMG702782084 
Tradegate
23.11.22
10:00 Uhr
1,148 Euro
-0,012
-1,03 %
23.11.2022
Petra Diamonds Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, November 23

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:Petra Diamonds Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameMonarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.a r.l.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
NameN/A
City and country of registered office (if applicable)N/A
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:21 November 2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):22/11/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached0%N/A0%0
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		8.99%N/A8.99%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(DTR5.1)		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
BMG702781417N/A0N/A0%
SUBTOTAL 8. A00%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.		% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
datex		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi		Physical or cash
settlementxii		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/AN/A
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)		X
Namexv% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Walkers Fiduciary Limited0%0%
Monarch Master Funding Ltd0%0%
Monarch Master Funding 1 (Luxembourg) S.a r.l.0%0%
Monarch Master Funding 2 (Luxembourg) S.a.r.l.0% 0%
10.In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holderN/A
The number and % of voting rights heldN/A
The date until which the voting rights will be heldN/A
11. Additional informationxvi
N/A

Place of completionNew York, NY, United States
Date of completionNovember 22, 2022
