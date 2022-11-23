EQS-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Reports Financial Results for Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022



23.11.2022 / 17:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022. CEO Lee Hamre commented, "2022 has been a great year for revenue and net income. This is due in part to product mix, and cost containment measures which have significantly increased our profit margins. We are also pleased that the addition of new product lines and refocusing on the construction industry are beginning to pay off. We are fortunate to sell into multiple markets - from logistics to agriculture, manufacturing, and construction. "I would like to add that I am pleased with what we accomplished in the third quarter. All though there remains a nationwide shortage of truck drivers and costs for materials and fuel remain high, our team has and will continue to focus on controlling costs and improving profit margins. "Instead of having a conference call to discuss what are now stale numbers during the Thanksgiving holiday, I will be hosting a conference call in December to discuss the year end and what we expect 2023 to look like. If you have questions regarding the third quarter results, please contact CFO, Hope Stone, or board member, Marty Tullio," added Hamre. Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 The Company reported revenue of approximately $7.5 million versus revenue of $8.2 million for the comparable 2021 quarter, a nine percent decrease. Gross profit for the quarter was $2.5 million, compared to gross profit of $815,261 for the comparable 2021 quarter. This is a 211 percent increase. Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 35 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit, as a percentage of sales, of 10 percent for the comparable 2021 quarter. Profit from operations rose significantly to $1.7 million for the quarter, compared to profit from operations of $343,132 for the comparable 2021 quarter Net income for the quarter was $928,850 compared to net income of $82,691 for the comparable 2021 quarter. Prices of equipment have been adjusted to cover increased cost of goods sold and operating costs. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.06 for the quarter compared to EPS of $0.01 for the comparable 2021 quarter. Statement of Operations for the Nine-Month period September 30, 2022 The company reported revenue of approximately $14.8 million versus revenue of $18.9 million for the comparable 2021 period, a 20 percent decrease. Revenue for 2021 was the highest in the Company's history due, in part, to pent-up demand for equipment created the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross profit for the period was $4.2 million compared to gross profit of $3.0 million for the comparable 2021 period. This is an increase of 45 percent. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 29 percent for the period compared to gross profit, as a percentage of sales, of 16 percent for the comparable period. Profit from operations rose significantly to $2.2 million for the nine-month period, compared to profit from operations of $1.6 million for the comparable 2021 nine-month period. Net income for the nine-month period rose 171 percent to $1.4 million when compared to net income of $526,570 for the comparable nine-month period. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.10 for the period compared to EPS of $0.04 for the comparable 2021 nine-month period. Balance Sheet for the Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2022 Total Assets were $14.3 million, a $4.5 million increase due in part to an increase of accounts receivable and inventory. Total Liabilities were $9.6 million, a $2.1 million increase due in part to an increase in notes payable. AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statement Statements made in this news release that are not historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements often can be identified using terms such as "may," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximate" or "continue," or the negative thereof. We intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors for such statements. We wish to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Any forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and key factors beyond our control that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from historical results of operations and events and those presently anticipated or projected. We disclaim any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statement or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events. AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 7,303,783 $ 7,591,527 -4% 13,904,722 $ 16,494,253 Rentals and Leases 180,957 588,746 -69% 910,172 2,015,667 Total Sales 7,484,740 8,180,273 -9% 14,814,894 18,509,920 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 4,845,129 7,169,018 10,197,658 14,922,284 Rentals and Leases 108,081 195,994 415,805 630,240 Total Cost of Sales 4,953,210 7,365,012 -33% 10,613,463 15,552,524 GROSS PROFIT 2,531,530 815,261 4,201,431 2,957,396 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense 441,216 203,100 994,721 627,021 General and Administrative 386,505 269,029 989,114 743,259 Total Operating Expenses 827,721 472,129 1,983,835 1,370,280 Profit From Operations 1,703,809 343,132 2,217,596 1,587,116 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (275,793) (208,967) (549,924) (743,999) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt (18,021) (20,373) (33,366) (110,551) Gain (Loss) on Sale of Assets 215,625 215,625 - Other Income (Expense) (174,292) 3,500 175,842 14,342 Total Other Income (Expense) (252,481) (225,840) (191,823) (840,208) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 1,451,328 117,292 2,025,773 746,908 PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 522,478 34,601 598,264 220,338 NET INCOME $ 928,850 $ 82,691 $ 1,427,509 $ 526,570 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,829,155 14,629,155 14,829,155 14,629,155 Diluted 14,829,155 14,629,155 14,829,155 14,629,155 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 DECEMBER 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 358,679 $ 995,611 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,046,957 1,162,300 Inventory, Net 7,439,912 5,185,864 Other Current Assets 241,947 312,963 Total Current Assets 11,087,495 7,656,738 Property and Equipment, Net 1,293,717 1,275,717 Rental Equipment, Net 800,261 1,461,716 Lease Right of Use Asset 808,928 - Other Assets 358,806 391,330 Total Other Assets 3,261,712 3,128,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,349,207 $ 10,785,501 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 734,462 $ 560,076 Accrued Expenses 278,261 264,534 Customer Deposits 355,522 302,000 Joint Venture Liability 247,503 142,500 Lines of Credit 1,367,358 3,180,968 Notes Payable, Current Portion 1,062,604 777,601 Lease Liability 129,081 - Total Current Liabilities 4,174,791 5,227,679 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net 1,123,368 588,792 Lines of Credit - - Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 3,593,015 1,689,353 Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 679,847 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 5,396,230 2,278,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,571,021 7,505,824 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,829 14,629 14,829,155 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 14,629,155 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,671,534 21,600,734 Accumulated Deficit (16,908,177) (18,335,686) Total Stockholders' Equity 4,778,186 3,279,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,349,207 $ 10,785,501 - - AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income 1,427,509 526,570 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 562,569 725,711 Provision for Deferred Income Taxes 534,576 62,214 Marketing Services Paid in Stock 71,000 46,400 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt 33,366 110,551 Amortization of Right of Use Asset 19,797 - Amortization and Accretion of Interest 27,876 106,552 Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (1,884,657) (635,287) Inventory (1,690,298) 1,476,799 ROU Asset (808,928) - Other Current Assets 71,016 (29,093) Accounts Payable 174,386 1,375,444 Customer Deposits 53,522 - Accrued Expenses 13,727 23,589 Lease Liability 808,928 - NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (585,611) 3,789,450 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (263,824) (156,501) Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment (233,347) (436,709) NET CASH (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (497,171) (593,210) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 2,117,692 2,081,198 Payments on Notes Payable (1,370,027) (2,824,788) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party - (226,007) Joint Venture Liability 105,003 (229,500) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit (406,818) (1,480,862) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 445,850 (2,679,959) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (636,932) 516,281 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 995,611 407,881 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 358,679 924,162 CASH PAID FOR: Interest 564,478 599,030 Income Taxes 800 - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment - 508,000 Equipment Financed under Capital Leases - 178,027 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory 563,750 964,600 AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND 2021 Additional Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Balance Shares Amount Capital Deficit December 31, 2020 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $21,545,614 $ (19,967,433) Stock for Services 80,000 $ 80 $ 55,120 Net Income 0 0 0 526,570 September 30, 2021 $14,629,155 $ 14,629 $21,600,734 $ (19,440,863) December 31, 2021 $14,629,155 $ 14,629 $21,600,734 $ (18,335,686) Stock for Services 200,000 $ 200 $ 70,800 Net Income - - - 1,427,509 September 30, 2022 14,829,155 $14,829 $21,671,534 $ (16,908,177) 14,829,155 14,829 21,671,534 (16,908,177) About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.



Contact Details Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 marty@mccloudcommunications.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

News Source: News Direct



23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

