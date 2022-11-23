Regulatory News:
The Vicat group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 VCT) (Paris:VCT) today announced its financial communication agenda for 2023.
Event
Date
2022 full year sales and results
February 14th, 2023 after market closing
Annual General Meeting
April 7th, 2023
2023 first quarter sales
May 3rd, 2023 after market closing
2023 half year results
July 26th, 2023 after market closing
2023 nine-month sales
November 7th, 2023 after market closing
About Vicat
The Vicat Group has close to 9,500 employees working in three core divisions?-?Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services?-?which generated consolidated sales of €3.123 billion in 2021. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. The Vicat Group, a family-owned group, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.
