Event Date 2022 full year sales and results February 14th, 2023 after market closing Annual General Meeting April 7th, 2023 2023 first quarter sales May 3rd, 2023 after market closing 2023 half year results July 26th, 2023 after market closing 2023 nine-month sales November 7th, 2023 after market closing

About Vicat

The Vicat Group has close to 9,500 employees working in three core divisions?-?Cement, Concrete Aggregates and Other Products Services?-?which generated consolidated sales of €3.123 billion in 2021. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. The Vicat Group, a family-owned group, is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

