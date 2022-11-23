Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A1CWBW ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 Ticker-Symbol: 21Y 
Frankfurt
23.11.22
08:01 Uhr
2,420 Euro
-0,040
-1,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
23.11.2022
Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 23

FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC

LEI: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC ("the Company") announces that on 23 November 2022, the Company bought into Treasury 138,021 of its own shares at an average price of 210.940 pence per share.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital is 571,054,480 shares of which 78,603,649 shares are held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 492,450,831.

The above figure (492,450,831) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Rachel Orebote

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 547

