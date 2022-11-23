Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
WKN: A0BL7F ISIN: NO0010208051 Ticker-Symbol: IU2 
GlobeNewswire
23.11.2022 | 18:05
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Yara International ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International
ASA (YAR, NO0010208051) published on November 4, 2022 and may be subject to
change. 

YAR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 10.00 per share,
effective December 7, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103856
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
