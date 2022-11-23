Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Yara International ASA

The following information is based on the press release from Yara International ASA (YAR, NO0010208051) published on November 4, 2022 and may be subject to change. YAR will distribute a special dividend in the amount of NOK 10.00 per share, effective December 7, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103856