Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

23 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 23 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 80,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 367.3722 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 368.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,466,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,624,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 23 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2037 367.00 08:29:31 00062303984TRLO0 LSE 1803 367.00 08:32:31 00062304187TRLO0 LSE 953 366.50 08:38:09 00062304456TRLO0 LSE 1237 366.50 08:38:09 00062304457TRLO0 LSE 1650 367.00 09:24:36 00062306630TRLO0 LSE 214 367.00 09:24:36 00062306631TRLO0 LSE 547 366.50 09:28:47 00062306782TRLO0 LSE 1517 366.50 09:28:47 00062306783TRLO0 LSE 112 366.50 10:26:53 00062309255TRLO0 LSE 60 366.50 10:26:53 00062309256TRLO0 LSE 318 366.50 10:26:53 00062309257TRLO0 LSE 283 366.50 10:26:53 00062309258TRLO0 LSE 520 366.50 10:26:53 00062309259TRLO0 LSE 452 366.50 10:26:53 00062309260TRLO0 LSE 158 366.00 10:40:50 00062309871TRLO0 LSE 716 366.00 10:40:50 00062309872TRLO0 LSE 1715 366.00 10:40:50 00062309873TRLO0 LSE 2247 365.50 10:52:19 00062310491TRLO0 LSE 2006 365.50 10:52:19 00062310492TRLO0 LSE 602 366.00 11:30:42 00062312120TRLO0 LSE 111 366.00 11:30:42 00062312121TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312122TRLO0 LSE 602 366.00 11:30:42 00062312123TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312124TRLO0 LSE 111 366.00 11:30:42 00062312125TRLO0 LSE 171 366.00 11:30:42 00062312126TRLO0 LSE 431 366.00 11:30:42 00062312127TRLO0 LSE 63 366.00 11:30:42 00062312128TRLO0 LSE 29 366.00 11:30:42 00062312129TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312130TRLO0 LSE 19 366.00 11:30:42 00062312131TRLO0 LSE 579 366.00 11:30:42 00062312132TRLO0 LSE 23 366.00 11:30:42 00062312133TRLO0 LSE 111 366.00 11:30:42 00062312134TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312135TRLO0 LSE 602 366.00 11:30:42 00062312136TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312137TRLO0 LSE 79 366.00 11:30:42 00062312138TRLO0 LSE 32 366.00 11:30:42 00062312139TRLO0 LSE 602 366.00 11:30:42 00062312140TRLO0 LSE 133 366.00 11:30:42 00062312141TRLO0 LSE 34 366.00 11:30:42 00062312142TRLO0 LSE 204 366.00 11:30:42 00062312143TRLO0 LSE 45 366.00 11:30:42 00062312144TRLO0 LSE 264 366.00 11:30:42 00062312145TRLO0 LSE 68 366.00 11:30:42 00062312146TRLO0 LSE 61 366.00 11:30:42 00062312147TRLO0 LSE 73 366.00 11:30:42 00062312148TRLO0 LSE 71 366.00 11:30:42 00062312149TRLO0 LSE 37 366.00 11:30:42 00062312150TRLO0 LSE 327 366.00 11:30:42 00062312151TRLO0 LSE 60 366.00 11:30:42 00062312152TRLO0 LSE 249 365.50 11:32:24 00062312194TRLO0 LSE 1360 365.50 11:32:24 00062312195TRLO0 LSE 86 365.50 11:32:24 00062312196TRLO0 LSE 106 365.50 11:32:35 00062312208TRLO0 LSE 321 365.50 13:30:35 00062316956TRLO0 LSE 354 365.50 13:30:35 00062316957TRLO0 LSE 464 365.50 13:30:39 00062316958TRLO0 LSE 238 366.00 13:51:27 00062318299TRLO0 LSE 333 366.00 13:51:27 00062318300TRLO0 LSE 48 366.00 13:51:27 00062318301TRLO0 LSE 156 366.00 13:51:27 00062318302TRLO0 LSE 339 366.00 13:51:27 00062318303TRLO0 LSE 2103 366.00 13:51:27 00062318304TRLO0 LSE 1981 366.00 13:51:27 00062318305TRLO0 LSE 220 366.00 13:51:27 00062318306TRLO0 LSE 220 366.00 13:51:27 00062318307TRLO0 LSE 8 365.50 13:52:19 00062318355TRLO0 LSE 150 365.50 13:52:19 00062318356TRLO0 LSE 150 365.50 13:52:19 00062318357TRLO0 LSE 166 365.50 13:52:19 00062318358TRLO0 LSE 39 365.50 13:52:19 00062318359TRLO0 LSE 48 365.50 13:52:24 00062318362TRLO0 LSE 47 365.50 13:52:29 00062318366TRLO0 LSE 47 365.50 13:52:34 00062318368TRLO0 LSE 46 365.50 13:52:39 00062318371TRLO0 LSE 46 365.50 13:52:45 00062318377TRLO0 LSE 45 365.50 13:52:50 00062318382TRLO0 LSE 44 365.50 13:52:55 00062318390TRLO0 LSE 44 365.50 13:53:00 00062318396TRLO0 LSE 43 365.50 13:53:06 00062318401TRLO0 LSE 43 365.50 13:53:10 00062318405TRLO0 LSE 42 365.50 13:53:16 00062318407TRLO0 LSE 41 365.50 13:53:21 00062318409TRLO0 LSE 179 368.00 14:27:13 00062320601TRLO0 LSE 443 368.00 14:27:13 00062320602TRLO0 LSE 94 368.00 14:27:13 00062320603TRLO0 LSE 152 368.00 14:27:52 00062320637TRLO0 LSE 606 368.50 14:45:05 00062321987TRLO0 LSE 134 368.50 14:45:05 00062321988TRLO0 LSE 61 368.50 14:45:05 00062321989TRLO0 LSE 391 368.50 14:45:05 00062321990TRLO0 LSE 134 368.50 14:45:05 00062321991TRLO0 LSE 606 368.50 14:45:05 00062321992TRLO0 LSE 134 368.50 14:45:05 00062321993TRLO0 LSE 134 368.50 14:45:05 00062321994TRLO0 LSE 344 368.50 14:45:10 00062322010TRLO0 LSE 1800 368.50 14:45:10 00062322011TRLO0 LSE 300 368.50 14:45:10 00062322012TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:45:10 00062322013TRLO0 LSE 105 368.50 14:45:10 00062322014TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 14:45:10 00062322015TRLO0 LSE 424 368.50 14:45:10 00062322016TRLO0 LSE 563 368.50 14:45:10 00062322017TRLO0 LSE 457 368.50 14:45:10 00062322018TRLO0 LSE 133 368.50 14:45:10 00062322019TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322020TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322021TRLO0 LSE 133 368.50 14:45:10 00062322022TRLO0 LSE 29 368.50 14:45:10 00062322023TRLO0 LSE 133 368.50 14:45:10 00062322024TRLO0 LSE 29 368.50 14:45:10 00062322025TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322026TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322027TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322028TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322029TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322030TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322031TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322032TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322033TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322034TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322035TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322036TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322037TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322038TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322039TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322040TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322041TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322042TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322043TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322044TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322045TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322046TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322047TRLO0 LSE 28 368.50 14:45:10 00062322048TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322049TRLO0 LSE 227 368.50 14:45:10 00062322050TRLO0 LSE 50 368.50 14:45:10 00062322051TRLO0 LSE 599 368.50 14:56:04 00062323069TRLO0 LSE 1209 368.50 14:56:04 00062323070TRLO0 LSE 2072 368.50 14:56:04 00062323071TRLO0 LSE 777 367.50 14:56:39 00062323131TRLO0 LSE 1145 367.50 14:56:39 00062323132TRLO0 LSE 1933 368.00 15:19:09 00062324702TRLO0 LSE 1159 368.00 15:19:09 00062324703TRLO0 LSE 491 368.00 15:19:09 00062324704TRLO0 LSE 80 368.50 15:19:51 00062324736TRLO0 LSE 110 368.50 15:19:51 00062324737TRLO0 LSE 104 368.50 15:19:51 00062324738TRLO0 LSE 647 368.50 15:27:13 00062325060TRLO0 LSE 147 368.50 15:27:13 00062325061TRLO0 LSE 102 368.50 15:27:13 00062325062TRLO0 LSE 610 368.50 15:27:13 00062325063TRLO0 LSE 135 368.50 15:27:13 00062325064TRLO0 LSE 610 368.50 15:27:13 00062325065TRLO0 LSE 135 368.50 15:27:13 00062325066TRLO0 LSE 610 368.50 15:27:13 00062325067TRLO0 LSE 135 368.50 15:27:13 00062325068TRLO0 LSE 368 368.50 15:36:13 00062326057TRLO0 LSE 135 368.50 15:36:13 00062326058TRLO0 LSE 98 368.50 15:36:13 00062326059TRLO0 LSE 493 368.50 15:36:13 00062326060TRLO0 LSE 109 368.50 15:36:13 00062326061TRLO0 LSE 552 368.50 15:36:13 00062326062TRLO0 LSE 122 368.50 15:36:13 00062326063TRLO0 LSE 552 368.50 15:36:13 00062326064TRLO0 LSE 122 368.50 15:36:13 00062326065TRLO0 LSE 129 368.50 15:36:13 00062326066TRLO0 LSE 129 368.50 15:36:13 00062326068TRLO0 LSE 67 368.50 15:39:13 00062326275TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:39:13 00062326276TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:39:13 00062326277TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:39:13 00062326278TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:39:13 00062326279TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:39:13 00062326280TRLO0 LSE 220 368.50 15:41:33 00062326661TRLO0 LSE 108 368.50 15:41:33 00062326662TRLO0 LSE 522 368.50 15:41:33 00062326663TRLO0 LSE 214 368.50 15:41:33 00062326665TRLO0 LSE 108 368.50 15:41:33 00062326666TRLO0 LSE 17 368.50 15:52:55 00062327524TRLO0 LSE 450 368.50 15:52:55 00062327525TRLO0 LSE 150 368.50 15:52:55 00062327526TRLO0 LSE 450 368.50 15:52:55 00062327527TRLO0 LSE 300 368.50 15:52:55 00062327528TRLO0 LSE 524 368.50 15:52:55 00062327529TRLO0 LSE 1831 368.00 16:10:00 00062328937TRLO0 LSE 1747 368.00 16:11:00 00062329028TRLO0 LSE 1336 368.00 16:13:00 00062329210TRLO0 LSE 471 368.00 16:13:00 00062329212TRLO0 LSE 1885 368.00 16:14:00 00062329309TRLO0 LSE 579 368.00 16:16:00 00062329533TRLO0 LSE 1565 368.00 16:16:00 00062329534TRLO0 LSE 108 368.50 16:22:21 00062329982TRLO0 LSE 985 368.50 16:22:21 00062329983TRLO0 LSE 113 368.50 16:22:21 00062329984TRLO0 LSE 590 368.50 16:22:21 00062329985TRLO0 LSE 529 368.50 16:22:21 00062329986TRLO0 LSE 397 368.50 16:22:21 00062329987TRLO0 LSE 336 368.50 16:22:21 00062329988TRLO0 LSE 483 368.50 16:22:21 00062329989TRLO0 LSE 467 368.50 16:22:21 00062329990TRLO0 LSE 182 368.50 16:22:21 00062329991TRLO0 LSE 213 368.50 16:22:21 00062329992TRLO0 LSE 456 368.50 16:22:21 00062329993TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com