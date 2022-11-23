Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Die letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor dem großen Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
23.11.22
08:40 Uhr
4,140 Euro
-0,040
-0,96 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,2204,40019:35
PR Newswire
23.11.2022 | 19:10
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 23

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

23 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 23 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 80,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 367.3722 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 368.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,466,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,624,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 23 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2037367.00 08:29:3100062303984TRLO0LSE
1803367.00 08:32:3100062304187TRLO0LSE
953366.50 08:38:0900062304456TRLO0LSE
1237366.50 08:38:0900062304457TRLO0LSE
1650367.00 09:24:3600062306630TRLO0LSE
214367.00 09:24:3600062306631TRLO0LSE
547366.50 09:28:4700062306782TRLO0LSE
1517366.50 09:28:4700062306783TRLO0LSE
112366.50 10:26:5300062309255TRLO0LSE
60366.50 10:26:5300062309256TRLO0LSE
318366.50 10:26:5300062309257TRLO0LSE
283366.50 10:26:5300062309258TRLO0LSE
520366.50 10:26:5300062309259TRLO0LSE
452366.50 10:26:5300062309260TRLO0LSE
158366.00 10:40:5000062309871TRLO0LSE
716366.00 10:40:5000062309872TRLO0LSE
1715366.00 10:40:5000062309873TRLO0LSE
2247365.50 10:52:1900062310491TRLO0LSE
2006365.50 10:52:1900062310492TRLO0LSE
602366.00 11:30:4200062312120TRLO0LSE
111366.00 11:30:4200062312121TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312122TRLO0LSE
602366.00 11:30:4200062312123TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312124TRLO0LSE
111366.00 11:30:4200062312125TRLO0LSE
171366.00 11:30:4200062312126TRLO0LSE
431366.00 11:30:4200062312127TRLO0LSE
63366.00 11:30:4200062312128TRLO0LSE
29366.00 11:30:4200062312129TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312130TRLO0LSE
19366.00 11:30:4200062312131TRLO0LSE
579366.00 11:30:4200062312132TRLO0LSE
23366.00 11:30:4200062312133TRLO0LSE
111366.00 11:30:4200062312134TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312135TRLO0LSE
602366.00 11:30:4200062312136TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312137TRLO0LSE
79366.00 11:30:4200062312138TRLO0LSE
32366.00 11:30:4200062312139TRLO0LSE
602366.00 11:30:4200062312140TRLO0LSE
133366.00 11:30:4200062312141TRLO0LSE
34366.00 11:30:4200062312142TRLO0LSE
204366.00 11:30:4200062312143TRLO0LSE
45366.00 11:30:4200062312144TRLO0LSE
264366.00 11:30:4200062312145TRLO0LSE
68366.00 11:30:4200062312146TRLO0LSE
61366.00 11:30:4200062312147TRLO0LSE
73366.00 11:30:4200062312148TRLO0LSE
71366.00 11:30:4200062312149TRLO0LSE
37366.00 11:30:4200062312150TRLO0LSE
327366.00 11:30:4200062312151TRLO0LSE
60366.00 11:30:4200062312152TRLO0LSE
249365.50 11:32:2400062312194TRLO0LSE
1360365.50 11:32:2400062312195TRLO0LSE
86365.50 11:32:2400062312196TRLO0LSE
106365.50 11:32:3500062312208TRLO0LSE
321365.50 13:30:3500062316956TRLO0LSE
354365.50 13:30:3500062316957TRLO0LSE
464365.50 13:30:3900062316958TRLO0LSE
238366.00 13:51:2700062318299TRLO0LSE
333366.00 13:51:2700062318300TRLO0LSE
48366.00 13:51:2700062318301TRLO0LSE
156366.00 13:51:2700062318302TRLO0LSE
339366.00 13:51:2700062318303TRLO0LSE
2103366.00 13:51:2700062318304TRLO0LSE
1981366.00 13:51:2700062318305TRLO0LSE
220366.00 13:51:2700062318306TRLO0LSE
220366.00 13:51:2700062318307TRLO0LSE
8365.50 13:52:1900062318355TRLO0LSE
150365.50 13:52:1900062318356TRLO0LSE
150365.50 13:52:1900062318357TRLO0LSE
166365.50 13:52:1900062318358TRLO0LSE
39365.50 13:52:1900062318359TRLO0LSE
48365.50 13:52:2400062318362TRLO0LSE
47365.50 13:52:2900062318366TRLO0LSE
47365.50 13:52:3400062318368TRLO0LSE
46365.50 13:52:3900062318371TRLO0LSE
46365.50 13:52:4500062318377TRLO0LSE
45365.50 13:52:5000062318382TRLO0LSE
44365.50 13:52:5500062318390TRLO0LSE
44365.50 13:53:0000062318396TRLO0LSE
43365.50 13:53:0600062318401TRLO0LSE
43365.50 13:53:1000062318405TRLO0LSE
42365.50 13:53:1600062318407TRLO0LSE
41365.50 13:53:2100062318409TRLO0LSE
179368.00 14:27:1300062320601TRLO0LSE
443368.00 14:27:1300062320602TRLO0LSE
94368.00 14:27:1300062320603TRLO0LSE
152368.00 14:27:5200062320637TRLO0LSE
606368.50 14:45:0500062321987TRLO0LSE
134368.50 14:45:0500062321988TRLO0LSE
61368.50 14:45:0500062321989TRLO0LSE
391368.50 14:45:0500062321990TRLO0LSE
134368.50 14:45:0500062321991TRLO0LSE
606368.50 14:45:0500062321992TRLO0LSE
134368.50 14:45:0500062321993TRLO0LSE
134368.50 14:45:0500062321994TRLO0LSE
344368.50 14:45:1000062322010TRLO0LSE
1800368.50 14:45:1000062322011TRLO0LSE
300368.50 14:45:1000062322012TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:45:1000062322013TRLO0LSE
105368.50 14:45:1000062322014TRLO0LSE
150368.50 14:45:1000062322015TRLO0LSE
424368.50 14:45:1000062322016TRLO0LSE
563368.50 14:45:1000062322017TRLO0LSE
457368.50 14:45:1000062322018TRLO0LSE
133368.50 14:45:1000062322019TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322020TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322021TRLO0LSE
133368.50 14:45:1000062322022TRLO0LSE
29368.50 14:45:1000062322023TRLO0LSE
133368.50 14:45:1000062322024TRLO0LSE
29368.50 14:45:1000062322025TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322026TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322027TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322028TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322029TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322030TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322031TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322032TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322033TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322034TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322035TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322036TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322037TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322038TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322039TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322040TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322041TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322042TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322043TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322044TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322045TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322046TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322047TRLO0LSE
28368.50 14:45:1000062322048TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322049TRLO0LSE
227368.50 14:45:1000062322050TRLO0LSE
50368.50 14:45:1000062322051TRLO0LSE
599368.50 14:56:0400062323069TRLO0LSE
1209368.50 14:56:0400062323070TRLO0LSE
2072368.50 14:56:0400062323071TRLO0LSE
777367.50 14:56:3900062323131TRLO0LSE
1145367.50 14:56:3900062323132TRLO0LSE
1933368.00 15:19:0900062324702TRLO0LSE
1159368.00 15:19:0900062324703TRLO0LSE
491368.00 15:19:0900062324704TRLO0LSE
80368.50 15:19:5100062324736TRLO0LSE
110368.50 15:19:5100062324737TRLO0LSE
104368.50 15:19:5100062324738TRLO0LSE
647368.50 15:27:1300062325060TRLO0LSE
147368.50 15:27:1300062325061TRLO0LSE
102368.50 15:27:1300062325062TRLO0LSE
610368.50 15:27:1300062325063TRLO0LSE
135368.50 15:27:1300062325064TRLO0LSE
610368.50 15:27:1300062325065TRLO0LSE
135368.50 15:27:1300062325066TRLO0LSE
610368.50 15:27:1300062325067TRLO0LSE
135368.50 15:27:1300062325068TRLO0LSE
368368.50 15:36:1300062326057TRLO0LSE
135368.50 15:36:1300062326058TRLO0LSE
98368.50 15:36:1300062326059TRLO0LSE
493368.50 15:36:1300062326060TRLO0LSE
109368.50 15:36:1300062326061TRLO0LSE
552368.50 15:36:1300062326062TRLO0LSE
122368.50 15:36:1300062326063TRLO0LSE
552368.50 15:36:1300062326064TRLO0LSE
122368.50 15:36:1300062326065TRLO0LSE
129368.50 15:36:1300062326066TRLO0LSE
129368.50 15:36:1300062326068TRLO0LSE
67368.50 15:39:1300062326275TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:39:1300062326276TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:39:1300062326277TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:39:1300062326278TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:39:1300062326279TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:39:1300062326280TRLO0LSE
220368.50 15:41:3300062326661TRLO0LSE
108368.50 15:41:3300062326662TRLO0LSE
522368.50 15:41:3300062326663TRLO0LSE
214368.50 15:41:3300062326665TRLO0LSE
108368.50 15:41:3300062326666TRLO0LSE
17368.50 15:52:5500062327524TRLO0LSE
450368.50 15:52:5500062327525TRLO0LSE
150368.50 15:52:5500062327526TRLO0LSE
450368.50 15:52:5500062327527TRLO0LSE
300368.50 15:52:5500062327528TRLO0LSE
524368.50 15:52:5500062327529TRLO0LSE
1831368.00 16:10:0000062328937TRLO0LSE
1747368.00 16:11:0000062329028TRLO0LSE
1336368.00 16:13:0000062329210TRLO0LSE
471368.00 16:13:0000062329212TRLO0LSE
1885368.00 16:14:0000062329309TRLO0LSE
579368.00 16:16:0000062329533TRLO0LSE
1565368.00 16:16:0000062329534TRLO0LSE
108368.50 16:22:2100062329982TRLO0LSE
985368.50 16:22:2100062329983TRLO0LSE
113368.50 16:22:2100062329984TRLO0LSE
590368.50 16:22:2100062329985TRLO0LSE
529368.50 16:22:2100062329986TRLO0LSE
397368.50 16:22:2100062329987TRLO0LSE
336368.50 16:22:2100062329988TRLO0LSE
483368.50 16:22:2100062329989TRLO0LSE
467368.50 16:22:2100062329990TRLO0LSE
182368.50 16:22:2100062329991TRLO0LSE
213368.50 16:22:2100062329992TRLO0LSE
456368.50 16:22:2100062329993TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.