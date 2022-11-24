

Executive Director and Chief Corporate Officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd (the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust) -Puan Zarina Halim and YB Michelle Ng Mei Sze - ADUN Subang



Shivan Pillay - Malaysian Footballer from Petaling Jaya City Football Team



Subang Parade shopping mall

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Subang Parade, a flagship property owned by Hektar REIT, is pleased to announce the kick-off of the 2022 Football Fever to celebrate the Football Season this morning.To celebrate the 2022 Football Season, Subang Parade has lined up a host of family-friendly activities at LG, East End Concourse from 26 November to 11 December, which includes Shoot For Glory, Football Juggling Performance, Football Skills Workshop and 3 vs 3 Futsal Contest for children aged 7-12 years.The Media launch event on 24 November was officiated by Subang Jaya State Assemblywoman YB Michelle Ng Mei Sze, Executive Director & Chief Corporate Officer of Hektar Asset Management Sdn Bhd (the Manager of Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust) Puan Zarina Halim and attended by professional football player Shivan Pillay.Puan Zarina Halim said, "This is a great opportunity for families to come together for some fun and games as the year-end school holidays begin. Subang Parade is a community-centric mall, and in line with our focus on the social aspects of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG), our priority remains to provide a great retail experience and promote wholesome activities that encourage engagement & physical well-being of our community. This also aligns with our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 on Good Health and Well-Being.Shivan said, "This Football Fever is a good platform to promote football not just as a game but as a sport for healthy living among children. It's also about teaching them healthy competition and the meaning of teamwork and at the same time, picking up skills on how to kick the ball, pass the ball and play as a team."Among the activities lined up is the Shoot for Glory challenge, in which shoppers can win lucrative prizes by shooting balls into target goals. The pool of prizes is worth more than RM10,000, which includes a 70-inch LG 4k TV, Samsung S22, Apple Watch SE and five Consolation Prizes throughout the campaign period. There will be a special football juggling performance, football clinics catered for kids and adults, as well as a juggling contest every weekend from 7 pm - 9 pm.The highlight is the 3 vs 3 Futsal contest on 10 and 11 December 2022, held at the mall's LG, East End Concourse. This futsal contest is open to children in two categories - 7 to 9 and 10 to 12 years old. The competition has received overwhelming response and at least 24 teams are competing for each age category. Terms and conditions apply for all the football activities mentioned above.Subang Parade: https://www.subangparade.com.my/Source: Subang ParadeCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.