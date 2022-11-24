Rio Tinto acknowledges the release of the Australian Federal Government's response to the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia's report into the destruction of rock shelters in Juukan Gorge on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) in the Pilbara Region of Western Australia.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, "Since the tragic events of May 2020, we have been tirelessly focused on changing the way we engage and work in partnership with Indigenous communities, to protect and preserve cultural heritage. We acknowledge today's announcement and will explore the government's response to the report's recommendations in detail, as we continue to strive to be the best partner we can be, and play an active role in ensuring heritage sites of exceptional significance are protected."

This includes:

Continuing to work towards remedying and rebuilding our relationship with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people and on the remediation of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters

Supporting the strengthening of cultural heritage legislation at both State and Commonwealth levels

Shifting to a model of co-management to enhance the protection of heritage and provide better outcomes for Indigenous peoples and our business

Revising internal standards, improving risk management systems and strengthening assurance processes

Changing our culture and processes to ensure Traditional Owner views are understood at all stages of the mine life

A comprehensive summary of the relevant actions taken by the business was outlined in October's Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Commitment Disclosure Report.

