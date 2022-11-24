Regulatory News:

Navya (FR0013018041) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, has been recognized for its commitment to constant progress in environmental, social and governance factors by the Gaïa Research rating agency, a global benchmark in the rating of ESG performance of listed and non-listed companies, operating on European markets.

Nayva's rating comes on top of the other acknowledgments the company received this year, including its ISO 9001 certification and its action plan based on the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact.

With its 2021 Gaïa score up by 123% compared to 2019 and by 89% versus 2020, Navya has made particular progress on the most crucial aspects of the ESG challenges governance, staff, ethics, environment and relations with stakeholders. Its regular improvement though action plans on transformation has enabled it to be ranked among the top five French companies in the automotive sector, responding to demanding and quantitative criteria, while achieving an overall score well above average for the sector.

In the face of top level international competition, Navya won the bronze medal for 2022, based on its performance in 2021, and distinguished itself in particular by its performance in meeting its objectives according to various criteria, e.g.:

Up by 680% on environmental issues compared to 2019

Up by 83% on social issues compared to 2019

Up by 72% on product responsibility and et relations with both its suppliers and customers, and also with civil society

"Our excellent ESG ranking is confirmation of the great efforts we have made and the transparency we have exercised in the fundamental criteria of our activity. I would like to congratulate all those who contribute on a daily basis in transforming our ambitions and convictions into concrete performance. To have our ESG efforts recognized by the Gaïa rating agency is a strong sign of encouragement to carry on improving our performance and reinforcing trust within our ecosystems."

Sophie Desormière, CEO of Navya

About Gaïa

Gaïa Research is the extra-financial rating agency specializing in rating the ESG performance of SMEs and mid-cap companies listed on European markets. Gaïa Research is brand within the EthiFinance group.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

Further details: www.navya.tech

