A research group led by Professor Martin Green has published Version 61 of the solar cell efficiency tables. The tables include a world record for a silicon heterojunction cell, announced by Longi earlier this week, as well as five more new results.An international research group led by Professor Martin Green from the University of New South Wales in Australia has published Version 61 of the "solar cell efficiency tables" in Progress in Photovoltaics. The scientists said they have added six new results to the new tables since June. "The tables include the result announced this week by Chinese ...

