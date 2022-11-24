Turku Energia Sähköverkot and Landis+Gyr Extend Smart Metering and Managed Services Cooperation

Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy and Landis+Gyr Oy have signed an agreement to introduce a new generation of metering and telecommunications solutions to meet new regulation needs and drive Finland's environmental objectives.

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland , Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy decided to continue its long-term metering service cooperation with Landis+Gyr Oy (SIX: LAND). The metering agreement covers the delivery of a total of 125,000 smart meters, reliable IoT communication and a 10-year managed service agreement. Landis+Gyr will install 95,000 smart meters and Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy 30,000.





Turku Energia Sähköverkot's entire existing metering equipment will be replaced with new, efficient and intelligent measurement devices (E360, E360 CT, E660) in the coming years. The new smart meters and services will meet all the requirements of the new metering regulation, including a 15-minute or shorter measurement period, extensive power quality monitoring capabilities and interfaces with home automation. In addition, reliable and cost-effective mobile IoT technologies (NB-IoT and LTE M1) will replace the existing telecommunications solution.

"We are very pleased with our long-standing partnership with Landis+Gyr and are delighted to continue it with this measurement service partnership," said Tomi Toivonen, Managing Director of Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy. "Our new agreement will secure energy metering for our customers well into the future. Energy metering plays a very important role in meeting Finland's energy supply and environmental objectives, both today and tomorrow. We believe that our cooperation will support our customers in managing these also in the future."

As a pioneer in the introduction of smart metering on a large scale, Finland's new regulation requires installed devices to not only act as electricity meters but also as smart sensors capable of managing advanced power quality measurements and automated controls at the edge of the grid.

"In light of the current energy crisis, the need for intelligence at the grid edge has never been more crucial," said Tommi Österberg, Sales Director at Landis+Gyr. "Energy companies require fast, reliable and secure data transmission and our ability to monitor and process data will contribute to better load balancing, power quality and reliability. We look forward to supporting this effort and managing energy better together."

Turku Energy Electricity Networks

Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy is responsible for the distribution of electricity in almost the entire area of the city of Turku, with the aim of providing a reliable, high-quality and affordable supply of electricity. We are constantly developing our electricity network to meet our customers' needs. At the end of 2021, Turku Energia Sähköverkot had a total of approximately 96,000 electricity metering points of use and we transferred approximately 1,573 GWh of electricity to customers in our own network area. Our pricing is among the lowest in the country in a national comparison. Turku Energia Sähköverkot Oy is a subsidiary of Turku Energia. https://www.turkuenergia.fi/sahkoverkot/tietoa-sahkoverkostamme/turku-energia-sahkoverkot-oy/

Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better - since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.eu.

