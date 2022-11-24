Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
1.600% Rallye! 2023 – Das Jahr der Lithium-Millionäre?!
PR Newswire
24.11.2022 | 09:22
Next Earth launches the world's first Metaverse Land Gift Card

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Earth, one of the biggest Metaverses in the world and the first one in web3 being on the exact copy of planet Earth has launched the world's first Metaverse Land Gift Card. The new product enables any person or business to easily enter the metaverse and become a landowner by simply purchasing a land voucher. Next Earth's goal with its Earth based web3 Metaverse's unique structure and technical solutions is to make it possible for anybody to enter the web3 ecosystem without any technical knowledge of it, whilst immediately getting connected into this new field of opportunities. Since its launch in summer 2021, Next Earth has sold around 12M dollar worth of virtual lands on its platform, and the metaverse has almost 300 000 registered users and nearly 50 000 landowners.