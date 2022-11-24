Anzeige
WKN: A0B6TQ ISIN: LT0000102030 
Frankfurt
24.11.22
08:03 Uhr
0,728 Euro
+0,006
+0,83 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2022
Interim consolidated financial statement of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2022

Over 9 months of 2022, Grigeo AB company group (hereinafter - the Group), consisting of Grigeo AB, Grigeo Packaging UAB, Grigeo Baltwood UAB, Grigeo Klaipeda AB, Mena Pak AT, Grigeo Recycling UAB, Grigeo Recycling SIA and Grigeo investiciju valdymas UAB achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 152.5 million. It is by EUR 34.8 million more than over respective period of 2021.

Over the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 7.0 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 4.7 million less than in the same period in 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of the Group, if compared with 9 months of 2021, decreased by EUR 5.1 million and reached EUR 14.1 million.

Over the reporting period, Grigeo AB (hereinafter - the Company) sales amounted to EUR 64.7 million, which is by EUR 16.0 million more than in the same period in 2021.

Over the reporting period, the Company earned EUR 14.3 million profit before taxes, which is by EUR 10.5 million more than in the same period in 2021. Significant increase in Company's profit before tax is related to the dividends received from the subsidiaries.

The Company's EBITDA reached EUR 6.2 million and, if compared with the same period in 2021, increased by EUR 0.4 million.

The following table summarizes 9-month performance numbers stated in this announcement:

Indicator, EUR millionGroupCompany
20222021Change20222021Change
Revenue152.5117.829.5%64.748.832.8%
EBITDA*14.119.2-26.5%6.25.87.0%
Profit before tax (EBT)7.011.7-40.4%14.33.8272.4%

*Calculations are disclosed in Note 18 of attached statements.

More details on these changes are presented in interim management report and unaudited consolidated financial statements of Grigeo AB covering 9 months of 2022 (see attachments).

Vigmantas Kažukauskas
Acting president of Grigeo AB, vice president for business development

+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment

  • Grigeo 2022Q3 interim report

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
