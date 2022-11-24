

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose on Thursday as relatively dovish signals from the Federal Reserve helped traders look past concerns over China, with the daily COVID cases hitting a record high since the pandemic began.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,706 after rising 0.3 percent the previous day.



Remy Cointreau shares tumbled 2.6 percent. The maker of Remy Martin cognac said the second half would reflect a return to normal consumption trends after two years of truly exceptional growth.



Renault Group gained nearly 2 percent. The automaker announced an acceleration of the decarbonization plan for its industrial sites with three strategic partnerships. The Group entered partnerships with new partners: Voltalia, ENGIE, and Dalkia.



