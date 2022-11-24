BC Platforms Partners with EU Funded, AI-Driven, Cancer Data Initiative

ZURICH, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Platforms (BCP), a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics, today announced that it has been chosen as key partner in a European Commission (EC) project. Under the EC's Horizon Europe program*, Helsinki University Hospital (HUS), has been awarded a contract to lead a EURO 7 million (approx. USD 7.2 million) consortium project termed ONCOVALUE. BCP will work closely with HUS as a key delivery partner in this major EC project.

ONCOVALUE is an Artificial Intelligence-based framework which assesses, in real-time, real-life effectiveness of novel cancer therapies. It does this by standardising data processing in hospitals enabling them to efficiently measure the cost effectiveness of new cancer therapies for Health Technology Assessment (HTA) and regulatory purposes. BCP will aid in core aspects of the project, including creating the technical architecture and providing the data analysis, to ensure this technology can transform unstructured patient data from medical notes and images into structured data and real-world evidence (RWE) that clinicians can use in treatment management and with health regulatory and HTA bodies

Tero Silvola, CEO of BC Platforms, said, "This latest partnership with ONCOVALUE is part of our rapidly expanding Trusted Collaborative Environment solution. I'm proud our sophisticated healthcare data management and analytics products have been recognised by this significant, four-year, Horizon Europe project. By opening the door to widespread regulatory and HTA integration of real-world data, ONCOVALUE should lead to better, more environmentally sustainable therapies, technologies, and digital solutions for cancer care."

Johanna Mattson, HUS's Senior Medical Director in Oncology, said, "ONCOVALUE aims to develop novel AI-based tools to automate the collection and analytics of clinical data. This will contribute to the increased cost-effectiveness and sustainability of European cancer care. Systematic collection and evaluation of patient reported outcomes should lead to improved health and well-being and should reduce the growing global burden of cancer treatment."

The ONCOVALUE consortium is made up of eleven institutions and companies in Finland, The Netherlands, Denmark, Portugal, and Italy. Over the four-year project span, annually around 40,000 European patients will participate from hospitals in the consortium.

*This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 101095245.

