Burgan Bank's innovative and pioneering digital bank 'ON' in Turkey has signed a strategic business partnership with Commencis to further its vision of becoming the country's leading digital banking provider. This new partnership enables Commencis to bring its expertise to Burgan Mobile and ON on their digital transformation journey.

Istanbul, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2022) - Next generation digital banking platform ON has signed an agreement with technology provider Commencis to provide support for improving ON's mobile processes. Under the deal, Commencis, which helps companies grow their offering through digital channels, will team up with next generation digital banking platform ON, to support them in providing products and services specifically designed to meet customer needs.





As part of this strategic business partnership, Commencis will restructure ON Mobile and Burgan Mobile application's design and software by deploying a user-oriented approach. This exciting collaboration with the Commencis team aims to design an end-to-end customer-oriented digital channel experience for ON's digital platform.

Highlighting the fact that they have been offering ON as a streamlined and slimmed-down banking experience since October 2021, Burgan Bank's Executive Vice President for Digital Banking Halil Özcan said, "We are developing our ON brand to constantly evolve and improve digitally, to give our customers a streamlined banking experience that includes transaction optionality. With the products on offer via our digital channels, we are not only increasing our customer acquisition momentum but are also strengthening the ON ecosystem."







Adding that their continuous investment in digitalization during 2022 has proceeded without pause, Özcan said, "At Burgan Bank, we track developments in technology very closely, and continue to renew and grow all our digital processes. This means we can continue to develop and expand the range of digital products and services that we provide our customers exponentially. ON has recently been awarded the best digital banking platform of the year for 2022 by Global Finance. Even though it has been less than a year since we first launched, receiving this award has spurred us on to do even better work in the future, at the same time as reassuring us that we are absolutely on the right track.

In moving towards our goals, we place the customer experience at the heart of our approach, increasing our transaction diversity and ensuring our offering is optimized with constantly evolving digital trends. In this respect, Commencis' support will be invaluable to increasing our success in digital terms, helping us to project our bank's vision and strategy to our customers even more effectively. We intend to launch a new interface for ON Mobile, one that is shaped by giving voice to what our customers want, as well as through constantly evolving digital trends, in partnership with Commencis."

Commencis CEO Firat Isbecer, commented on the partnership with Burgan Bank, "Commencis continues to play a significant role in the digital transformation of the banking sector through its proprietary products and services. Together with leading banks, we have achieved many digital transformation successes over the past 20 years. We aim to deliver a dynamic and powerful digital channel experience to Burgan Bank through a combination of our customer-oriented perspective, user experience design, and software development capabilities. We are thrilled to be afforded the opportunity to develop a long-term relationship with an innovator like Burgan Bank."

About Commencis

Commencis is an award-winning technology company helping leading brands grow and scale in digital, powered by its big data, analytics, and cloud products.

Putting digital at the core, we transform businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world. We enable our clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

Our products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines, and retail in more than 20 countries. With almost 300 employees in our offices in London, Istanbul, and Berlin, we help our clients around the globe to commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

