After several years of rapid growth, Claranova reported flat revenue in FY22. This reflected a post COVID-19 slowdown and a tougher customer acquisition environment for PlanetArt, offset by organic growth in Avanquest and myDevices. We reduce our revenue and EBITDA forecasts to reflect a slower recovery in growth for PlanetArt and a higher group cost base exiting H222. Claranova continues to trade at a substantial discount to its peers - solving the customer acquisition challenge in PlanetArt in a cost-effective manner in our view will be an important step to reducing this discount.

