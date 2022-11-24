Three import deals signed by the EU at Sharm El Sheikh during this month's COP27 summit show the European Union is serious about harnessing green hydrogen for its heavy industry, and about distributing the fruits of the energy transition on an equitable basis.With the COP27 climate summit over, progress has been made in helping hard-to-abate sectors of the global economy reduce their emissions. This is particularly the case when it comes to green hydrogen, with the EU announcing partnerships with Kazakhstan, Egypt, and Namibia to import renewable hydrogen - an important development which arguably ...

