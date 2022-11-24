DJ Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Nov-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 296.8805

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16840

CODE: UTIW LN

ISIN: LU0533034632

ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 203116

